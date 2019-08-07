Patrick J. Adams returns as Mike and reunites with Harvey in Suits sneak peek

Suits type TV Show Network USA Network Genre Comedy,

Suits’ dynamic duo is back together.

In next week’s episode, former star Patrick J. Adams, who left at the end of season 7, returns as legal wunderkind Mike Ross, and the above sneak peek shows Mike reuniting with his mentor and best friend, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). Even though the men will eventually find themselves at odds in the episode, this scene is very lighthearted and a classic Mike-Harvey exchange: The guys take the piss out of each other before eventually coming together for a hug.

According to both Adams and Macht, they picked up right where they left off in the season 7 finale. “We haven’t worked together in a year and a half, but it feels like there has been not a second that has passed,” Macht previously told EW. “There was a moment in the first scene as I walked up to him where I was like, ‘Holy sh—, this is the energy. This is what we had for seven years.’”

“It’s been great,” said Adams, whose character relocated to Seattle with Meghan Markle’s Rachel in the season 7 finale. “To come back now, make each other laugh, and push the buttons I know how to push better than anyone in the world, it’s a gift.”

Alas, the good times in the clip can’t last for long because Mike returns to New York with a case that puts him in conflict with Harvey and Katherine Heigl’s Samantha Wheeler, and will have far-reaching consequences for the ninth and final season. “Everything in the second half of the season flows from the end of that episode,” Suits creator Aaron Korsh previously told EW.

Watch the clip above, and check out more photos from Adams’ homecoming below.

Suits airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on USA Network.

