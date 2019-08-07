Everywhere you look there's Nick Offerman's face on the Full House and Cats characters

Image zoom Colleen Hayes/NBC

It’s been more than four years since Nick Offerman last graced us with the gruff-but-loveable character Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation. And sure, the actor he’s been in movies and shows like Bad Times at the El Royale and Good Omens., and even landed an Emmy nomination recently as host alongside Amy Poehler for their NBC reality competition Making It. But apparently, fans want and need more, more, more of him and his famous mustache because they’ve been editing Offerman’s face onto, well, everything.

First came the Cats trailer, as if we needed that to be any more “creepy” (Rebel Wilson’s word, not ours!). Although replacing every character’s face with Offerman’s was lost in the flood of Cats memes, it was certainly one of the best. It’s still eerie, but there really is just something unforgettable about that classic Ron Swanson look on Jennifer Hudson‘s cat.

Cats (2019) but every character is played by @Nick_Offerman pic.twitter.com/jXsptnSSqA — Joaquin Baldwin (@joabaldwin) July 20, 2019

But it doesn’t stop there! Behold, Full House with a whole set of full mustaches. Everywhere you look, the entire cast is Nick Offerman, even little Michelle Tanner.

The video, created and shared this week on social media by user Dr. Fakenstein (his social media accounts are full of videos where he’s edited celebrity faces into shows and movies they weren’t in — like Keanu Reeves on Sesame Street), is the sort of weird joy we all need right now. Offerman also seems to love it, sharing the video on Twitter, adding, “Dear Dr. Fakenstein, thank you for my career peak.” We thank Dr. Fakenstein as well and think you should treat yo self to this wonderful gem.

Dear Dr. Fakenstein, thank you for my career peak. @drfakenstein https://t.co/3BEGafcF8M — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) August 7, 2019

