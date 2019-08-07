Freeform's 30 Days of Disney programming to take viewers inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Freeform will spend this September airing 30 Days of Disney, a whole month’s worth of Mouse House programming — from beloved animated classics to an inside look at the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park attraction.

The programming is loosely organized into themed weeks. The first week of September will be Villains Week, and will feature a lot of classic Disney movies with iconic villains: Hades in Hercules, Scar in The Lion King, and more. Another week is Singalong Week, featuring singalong versions of the classic animated musicals. Toward the end of the month, there will even be a Marvel Cinematic Universe treat, as the original Iron Man makes its Freeform premiere Sept. 28.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, Freeform will debut the two-hour special Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — Adventure Awaits, featuring a plethora of celebrity guests. Neil Patrick Harris will host, but other celebrity cameos include Keegan-Michael Key, Sarah Hyland, Jay Leno, and Kaley Cuoco, who will each learn different aspects of the various attractions at Galaxy’s Edge. If you want a preview, revisit EW’s first look at the attraction.

Check out the full lineup for Freeform’s 30 Days of Disney below.

Sunday, Sept. 1

7 a.m. — Descendants

9:30 a.m. — Disney’s Meet the Robinsons

11:30 a.m. — The Pacifier

1:35 p.m. — Disney’s Hercules

3:40 p.m. — Disney’s Mulan

5:45 p.m. — Disney’s The Princess and the Frog

7:50 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story

9:50 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2

11:55 p.m. — Disney’s Meet the Robinsons

VILLAINS WEEK (9/2-9/7)

Monday, Sept. 2

11 a.m. — Disney’s Hercules

1 p.m. — Disney’s Mulan

3 p.m. — Disney’s The Princess and the Frog

5 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story

7 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2

9 p.m. – Disney’s Maleficent

12 a.m. — Disney’s Pocahontas

Tuesday, Sept. 3

5 p.m. — Disney’s Pocahontas

7 p.m. — Disney’s Maleficent

9 p.m. — Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Wednesday, Sept. 4

7 p.m. — Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)

9 p.m. — Disney’s The Lion King (1994)

Thursday, Sept. 5

6:30 p.m. — Disney’s The Lion King (1994)

8:30 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles

Friday, Sept. 6

11 a.m. — The Pacifier

6:30 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles

9 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

12 a.m. — The Pacifier

Saturday, Sept. 7

7 a.m. — Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

8 a.m. — Descendants 2

10:30 a.m. — Descendants 3

1 p.m. — Freaky Friday (2003)

3:05 p.m. — Disney’s Tarzan

5:10 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

7:15 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo

9:45 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory

11:50 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s WALL-E

Sunday, Sept. 8

7 a.m. — Oz the Great and Powerful

10 a.m. — Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

12 p.m. — Freaky Friday (2003)

2:05 p.m. — Disney’s Tarzan

4:10 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo

6:40 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory

8:45 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s WALL-E

10:55 p.m. —Tomorrowland (Freeform Premiere)

PIRATES WEEK (9/9-9/13)

Monday, Sept. 9

5 p.m. — Tomorrowland

8 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Tuesday, Sept. 10

5 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

8 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Wednesday, Sept. 11

4:30 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

7:30 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Thursday, Sept. 12

4:30 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

8 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Friday, Sept. 13

2:30 p.m. — Oz the Great and Powerful

5:30 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

8:30 p.m. — The Jungle Book (2016)

Saturday, Sept. 14

7 a.m. — Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

8 a.m. — Oz the Great and Powerful

11:05 am — The Pacifier

1:10 p.m. —Disney-Pixar’s Cars

3:50 p.m. —Disney’s The Jungle Book (2016)

6:20 p.m. — Disney’s Zootopia

8:50 pm – Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille

11:30 p.m. — Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (2016) (Freeform premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 15

7 a.m. — The Pacifier

9:05 a.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Cars

11:45 a.m. — Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (2016)

2:15 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille

4:55 p.m. — Disney’s Zootopia

7:25 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story

9:25 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory

11:30 p.m. — Disney’s Pocahontas

SINGALONG WEEK (9/16-9/20)

Monday, Sept. 16

2:30 p.m. — Disney’s Pocahontas

4:30 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory

6:30 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story

8:30 p.m. — Disney’s Moana (singalong version)

Tuesday, Sept. 17

4:30 p.m. — Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

6:30 p.m. — Disney’s Moana

9 p.m. — Disney’s Mulan (singalong version)

Wednesday, Sept. 18

2:30 p.m. — Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

4:30 p.m. — Disney’s Hercules

6:30 p.m. — Disney’s Mulan (singalong version)

8:30 p.m. — Disney’s The Jungle Book (2016)

Thursday, Sept. 19

11 a.m. — Newsies: The Broadway Musical (Freeform premiere)

2 p.m. — Disney’s Hercules

4 p.m. — High School Musical

6:30 p.m. — Disney’s The Jungle Book (2016)

9 p.m. — Disney’s Tarzan (singalong version)

Friday, Sept. 20

12 p.m. — High School Musical

2:30 p.m. — High School Musical 2

5 p.m. — Freaky Friday (2003)

7 p.m. — Disney’s Tarzan

9 p.m. — Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (singalong version)

12 a.m. — Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Saturday, Sept. 21

7 a.m. — Disney’s Pocahontas

9 a.m. — Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

11 a.m. — High School Musical 2

1:35 p.m. — Freaky Friday (2003)

3:40 p.m. — Disney’s Hercules

5:45 p.m. — Disney’s The Princess and the Frog

7:50 p.m. — Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991) (singalong version)

9:55 p.m. — Disney’s The Lion King (1994)

12 a.m. — Disney’s Pocahontas

Sunday, Sept. 22

7 a.m. — McFarland, USA

10 a.m. — Tomorrowland

1 p.m. — Disney’s Hercules

3:05 p.m. — Disney’s Meet the Robinsons

5:10 p.m. — Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)

7:15 p.m. — Disney’s The Lion King (1994)

9:20 p.m. — Disney’s Maleficent

11:25 p.m. — Descendants

SHEROES WEEK (9/23 — 9/27)

Monday, Sept. 23

11 a.m. — Disney’s Meet the Robinsons

6:30 p.m. — Disney’s Maleficent

8:30 p.m. — Disney’s Zootopia

12 a.m. — Freaky Friday (2003)

Tuesday, Sept. 24

11 a.m. — Freaky Friday (2003)

3:30 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

6:30 p.m. — Disney’s Zootopia

9 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2

Wednesday, Sept. 25

12:30 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

3:30 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

6:30 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2

8:30 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo

Thursday, Sept. 26

12 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

3 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

6:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo

9 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory

Friday, Sept, 27

12 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

3:30 p.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

6:30 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory

8:30 p.m. — Disney’s Moana

Saturday, Sept. 28

7 a.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

10:10 am — Disney’s Lilo & Stitch

12:10 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille

2:50 p.m. — Disney’s Moana

5:20 p.m. — Disney- Pixar’s The Incredibles

8 p.m. — Iron Man (Freeform premiere)

11 p.m. — Tomorrowland

Sunday, Sept. 29

7 a.m. — Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (2016)

9:30 a.m. — Disney’s Lilo & Stitch

11:35 am — Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille

2:15 p.m. — Disney- Pixar’s The Incredibles

4:55 p.m. — Iron Man

8 p.m. — Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — Adventure Awaits

10 p.m. — Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — Adventure Awaits

12 a.m. — Disney’s Tarzan

Monday, Sept. 30

7 p.m. — Disney’s Tarzan

9 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

