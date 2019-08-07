Freeform's 30 Days of Disney programming to take viewers inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Freeform will spend this September airing 30 Days of Disney, a whole month’s worth of Mouse House programming — from beloved animated classics to an inside look at the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park attraction.
The programming is loosely organized into themed weeks. The first week of September will be Villains Week, and will feature a lot of classic Disney movies with iconic villains: Hades in Hercules, Scar in The Lion King, and more. Another week is Singalong Week, featuring singalong versions of the classic animated musicals. Toward the end of the month, there will even be a Marvel Cinematic Universe treat, as the original Iron Man makes its Freeform premiere Sept. 28.
On Sunday, Sept. 29, Freeform will debut the two-hour special Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — Adventure Awaits, featuring a plethora of celebrity guests. Neil Patrick Harris will host, but other celebrity cameos include Keegan-Michael Key, Sarah Hyland, Jay Leno, and Kaley Cuoco, who will each learn different aspects of the various attractions at Galaxy’s Edge. If you want a preview, revisit EW’s first look at the attraction.
Check out the full lineup for Freeform’s 30 Days of Disney below.
Sunday, Sept. 1
7 a.m. — Descendants
9:30 a.m. — Disney’s Meet the Robinsons
11:30 a.m. — The Pacifier
1:35 p.m. — Disney’s Hercules
3:40 p.m. — Disney’s Mulan
5:45 p.m. — Disney’s The Princess and the Frog
7:50 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story
9:50 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2
11:55 p.m. — Disney’s Meet the Robinsons
VILLAINS WEEK (9/2-9/7)
Monday, Sept. 2
11 a.m. — Disney’s Hercules
1 p.m. — Disney’s Mulan
3 p.m. — Disney’s The Princess and the Frog
5 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story
7 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2
9 p.m. – Disney’s Maleficent
12 a.m. — Disney’s Pocahontas
Tuesday, Sept. 3
5 p.m. — Disney’s Pocahontas
7 p.m. — Disney’s Maleficent
9 p.m. — Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)
Wednesday, Sept. 4
7 p.m. — Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)
9 p.m. — Disney’s The Lion King (1994)
Thursday, Sept. 5
6:30 p.m. — Disney’s The Lion King (1994)
8:30 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles
Friday, Sept. 6
11 a.m. — The Pacifier
6:30 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles
9 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
12 a.m. — The Pacifier
Saturday, Sept. 7
7 a.m. — Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings
8 a.m. — Descendants 2
10:30 a.m. — Descendants 3
1 p.m. — Freaky Friday (2003)
3:05 p.m. — Disney’s Tarzan
5:10 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
7:15 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo
9:45 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory
11:50 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s WALL-E
Sunday, Sept. 8
7 a.m. — Oz the Great and Powerful
10 a.m. — Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
12 p.m. — Freaky Friday (2003)
2:05 p.m. — Disney’s Tarzan
4:10 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo
6:40 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory
8:45 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s WALL-E
10:55 p.m. —Tomorrowland (Freeform Premiere)
PIRATES WEEK (9/9-9/13)
Monday, Sept. 9
5 p.m. — Tomorrowland
8 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Tuesday, Sept. 10
5 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
8 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Wednesday, Sept. 11
4:30 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
7:30 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
Thursday, Sept. 12
4:30 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
8 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Friday, Sept. 13
2:30 p.m. — Oz the Great and Powerful
5:30 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
8:30 p.m. — The Jungle Book (2016)
Saturday, Sept. 14
7 a.m. — Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings
8 a.m. — Oz the Great and Powerful
11:05 am — The Pacifier
1:10 p.m. —Disney-Pixar’s Cars
3:50 p.m. —Disney’s The Jungle Book (2016)
6:20 p.m. — Disney’s Zootopia
8:50 pm – Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille
11:30 p.m. — Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (2016) (Freeform premiere)
Sunday, Sept. 15
7 a.m. — The Pacifier
9:05 a.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Cars
11:45 a.m. — Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (2016)
2:15 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille
4:55 p.m. — Disney’s Zootopia
7:25 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story
9:25 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory
11:30 p.m. — Disney’s Pocahontas
SINGALONG WEEK (9/16-9/20)
Monday, Sept. 16
2:30 p.m. — Disney’s Pocahontas
4:30 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory
6:30 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story
8:30 p.m. — Disney’s Moana (singalong version)
Tuesday, Sept. 17
4:30 p.m. — Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
6:30 p.m. — Disney’s Moana
9 p.m. — Disney’s Mulan (singalong version)
Wednesday, Sept. 18
2:30 p.m. — Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
4:30 p.m. — Disney’s Hercules
6:30 p.m. — Disney’s Mulan (singalong version)
8:30 p.m. — Disney’s The Jungle Book (2016)
Thursday, Sept. 19
11 a.m. — Newsies: The Broadway Musical (Freeform premiere)
2 p.m. — Disney’s Hercules
4 p.m. — High School Musical
6:30 p.m. — Disney’s The Jungle Book (2016)
9 p.m. — Disney’s Tarzan (singalong version)
Friday, Sept. 20
12 p.m. — High School Musical
2:30 p.m. — High School Musical 2
5 p.m. — Freaky Friday (2003)
7 p.m. — Disney’s Tarzan
9 p.m. — Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (singalong version)
12 a.m. — Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
Saturday, Sept. 21
7 a.m. — Disney’s Pocahontas
9 a.m. — Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
11 a.m. — High School Musical 2
1:35 p.m. — Freaky Friday (2003)
3:40 p.m. — Disney’s Hercules
5:45 p.m. — Disney’s The Princess and the Frog
7:50 p.m. — Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991) (singalong version)
9:55 p.m. — Disney’s The Lion King (1994)
12 a.m. — Disney’s Pocahontas
Sunday, Sept. 22
7 a.m. — McFarland, USA
10 a.m. — Tomorrowland
1 p.m. — Disney’s Hercules
3:05 p.m. — Disney’s Meet the Robinsons
5:10 p.m. — Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)
7:15 p.m. — Disney’s The Lion King (1994)
9:20 p.m. — Disney’s Maleficent
11:25 p.m. — Descendants
SHEROES WEEK (9/23 — 9/27)
Monday, Sept. 23
11 a.m. — Disney’s Meet the Robinsons
6:30 p.m. — Disney’s Maleficent
8:30 p.m. — Disney’s Zootopia
12 a.m. — Freaky Friday (2003)
Tuesday, Sept. 24
11 a.m. — Freaky Friday (2003)
3:30 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
6:30 p.m. — Disney’s Zootopia
9 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2
Wednesday, Sept. 25
12:30 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
3:30 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
6:30 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2
8:30 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo
Thursday, Sept. 26
12 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
3 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
6:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo
9 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory
Friday, Sept, 27
12 p.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
3:30 p.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
6:30 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory
8:30 p.m. — Disney’s Moana
Saturday, Sept. 28
7 a.m. — Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
10:10 am — Disney’s Lilo & Stitch
12:10 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille
2:50 p.m. — Disney’s Moana
5:20 p.m. — Disney- Pixar’s The Incredibles
8 p.m. — Iron Man (Freeform premiere)
11 p.m. — Tomorrowland
Sunday, Sept. 29
7 a.m. — Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (2016)
9:30 a.m. — Disney’s Lilo & Stitch
11:35 am — Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille
2:15 p.m. — Disney- Pixar’s The Incredibles
4:55 p.m. — Iron Man
8 p.m. — Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — Adventure Awaits
10 p.m. — Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — Adventure Awaits
12 a.m. — Disney’s Tarzan
Monday, Sept. 30
7 p.m. — Disney’s Tarzan
9 p.m. — Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
