You can hold adorable guinea pigs at Fleabag-inspired pop-up cafe in Los Angeles

If you’re still mourning the end of Fleabag, the acclaimed Phoebe Waller-Bridge series with that hot priest everyone’s talking about, never fear! In honor of the show’s 11 Emmy nominations, Amazon has created a Los Angeles pop-up that channels the titular character’s guinea-pig-themed cafe with gusto.

As a celebration of the show’s success, the cafe (named Hilary’s Cafe, of course) is open and offering a complimentary drink and snack to customers from now until Friday. Located at 7924 Melrose Ave., Hilary’s Cafe is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. PT and will serve fans on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Hilary’s has everything one might expect from a guinea pig cafe: pictures of guinea pigs, statues of guinea pigs, and (many) live guinea pigs. Where Fleabag’s cafe only boasted one guinea pig (until Hilary makes a friend at the end of season 2), Hilary’s has many. With cages artfully lining one wall of the room with their owners standing by, fans can pet a guinea pig while looking at the paraphernalia. It’s what Boo would have wanted.

Although there are plenty of recognizable decorations in the pop-up, there are also a few nods to the show scattered throughout. For instance, there are posters of the show as well as quotes painted along the wall. Most noteworthy, however, is the classic golden statue of the headless naked woman. Any homage to the show would feel incomplete without that work of art. If only Olivia Colman herself would show up to reclaim the stolen work!

Fleabag is up for Outstanding Comedy Series at next month’s Emmys, and has five actresses nominated across three categories. The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

