Just because Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ended in April doesn’t mean we’re done getting new music from Rebecca Bunch.

Series star and creator Rachel Bloom just released a never-before-seen music video from The CW’s musical comedy series that was cut from the final season. The song was originally meant to air in the fifth episode of season 4, when Rebecca learns from two of her friends, Heather (Vella Lovell) and Valencia (Gabrielle Ruiz), that they’re moving away and generally leading successful lives when Rebecca’s is definitely … well, not. That’s where the song “I’m So Happy 4 U” was supposed to come in.

The bubblegum pop number is a hilariously perfect juxtaposition to the lyrics and overall meaning of the song, where Rebecca sings about how happy she is for her friends’ successes while trying not to focus on her own failures. We’ve all been there, so this cut-for-time sequence is the most relatable. You can easily imagine Katy Perry or Taylor Swift or some other pop star performing this bop.

Watch the new video above.

Related content: