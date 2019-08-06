What to Watch on Tuesday: The ladies of Orange County welcome a new Housewife, Shannon has a new man

Image zoom

The Real Housewives of Orange County

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

Season Premiere

After a cheating scandal that rocked her marriage and family and ultimately led to a messy divorce, Shannon Beador is a new woman when the original Real Housewives returns for its 14th season. Having struggled with her weight during an emotionally trying time, Shannon has now lost 40 pounds and has a new man in her life. Kelly also has a new boyfriend, a successful plastic surgeon, and she’s bringing a new friend in the group: Braunwyn, a mother of seven. Speaking of kids, Tamra’s sons aren’t speaking, causing worry for their mom, who just moved into a new house in her dream neighborhood. And on top of her divorce, Gina’s life gets even more messy as she deals with a recent DUI. Meanwhile, Emily has become a single mother of sorts, taking on more responsibility around the house while her husband focuses his energies on the California BAR exam. And Vicky … well, the OG Housewife isn’t a series regular this season, but it looks like the ladies will still find a way to whoop it up. —Gerrad Hall

Hard Knocks

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO

Season Premiere

The forthcoming arrival of football season means it’s time for the latest installment of HBO’s Hard Knocks, the one-of-a-kind look inside an NFL training camp. And the 18-time Emmy winning series has struck silver (and black) with this year’s subject: the Oakland Raiders. The iconic franchise will provide plenty of drama along the way, between the arrival of talented diva wide receiver Antonio Brown and the iconic franchise’s last season in the Bay Area before moving to Las Vegas. —Derek Lawrence

Rocketman

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on various platforms

If you think it’s been too much of a long, long time since you saw it in theaters, now you can watch Rocketman in the comfort of your own home while you hold your tiny dancer closer. The fantasy-fueled biopic tells the story of legendary rock musician Elton John (Taron Egerton), from his days as a child piano prodigy to his fated meeting with songwriting partner Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell) to the heights of his fame and his lowest drug-hazed moments. This digital/VOD release is bursting with bonus features – from deleted scenes and extended musical sequences (more “Honky Cat” anyone?) to featurettes on the making-of the film, including interviews with Sir Elton John himself. Now you don’t have to let the sun go down on a single day without watching Rocketman. —Maureen Lee Lenker

What Else to Watch

