The Titans are finally starting to look like a real superhero team in the new Ttians season 2 trailer.

In the DC Universe drama’s first season, Robin/Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) joined forces with Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) and Starfire (Anna Diop) to protect a young super-powered girl named Rachel (Teagan Croft) from malevolent forces (read: her demonic father) that were after her. Along the way, they crossed paths with recognizable young DC figures like Wonder Girl/Donna Troy (Conor Leslie), Hawk (Alan Ritchson), and Dove (Minka Kelly), but the heroes never actually got their big Avengers-like team-up moment. But based on the new trailer, that’s about to change.

The season 2 promo unveils an exciting new status quo in which the Titans are very much a team — or the Titans 2.0, to borrow Rachel’s words. “I see you made the news with your old Titans friends, and some new ones, too,” Bruce Wayne (Iain Glen) says to Dick in the trailer. Yes, Donna, Hawk, and Dove are now officially members of the Titans, but so is newcomer Garth/Aqualad. And the best part is that all of them are shown wearing their super-suits, which is something we didn’t get much of last season.

“This is a new Titans,” declares Dick, who appears to have recovered from his turn to the dark side in the season 1 finale. “There are no sidekicks in Titans. We’re partners. We have each other’s backs.”

Furthermore, the new teaser also offers our first look at Joshua Orpin as the angsty Superboy and Esai Morales as the intimidating Deathstroke, who is unveiled in the video’s final moment.

Now we have to wait and see what will become season 2’s “F— Batman” moment.

Titans returns Friday, Sept. 6 on DC Universe.

