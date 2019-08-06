Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel lay into Mitch McConnell and Trump over gun control

Jimmy Kimmel recently told the TCA crowds how he feels as though late-night hosts are addressing the epidemic of mass shootings more forcefully than the U.S. government. On Tuesday night, in addressing the two recent shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, that frustration came through.

Kimmel and Stephen Colbert took turns on their respective late-night programs slamming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who continues to obstruct gun legislation from getting to the voting stage.

“I’m sure he has his reasons,” Colbert said, “like the $1.26 million in NRA contributions he has received.”

Kimmel called McConnell an “evil, soulless, old creep” and said he needs to “drag his boney, grey ass back into work to vote on these bills.”

Both also turned their focus to President Donald Trump, who claimed his administration has done “a lot” in turns of gun control and, in a separate response, tried to link the media to gun violence.

“The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country,” Trump tweeted Monday. “Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse!”

“Do more, that would be good,” Kimmel said. “Whatever you’ve been doing doesn’t seem to be going too great. He refuses to take any responsibility for any of this.”

On Saturday, a gunman killed 22 people and injured 24 more when he opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso. A day later, nine people were killed and 27 others were injured when a different shooter opened fire in Dayton.

The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon, The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah, and Late Night‘s Seth Meyers all chimed in on the subject, as well.

Fallon took a few moments to promote community funds for the families of victims in El Paso and Dayton, while Noah discussed a particularly controversial response to the shootings by Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Tyson tweeted, “In the past 48hrs, the USA horrifically lost 34 people to mass shootings.On average, across any 48hrs, we also lose… 500 to Medical errors, 300 to the Flu, 250 to Suicide, 200 to Car Accidents, 40 to Homicide via Handgun. Often our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data.”

“It’s interesting to me how all these other things that people bring up still have a country that tries to stop them. Trying is the thing,” Noah said. “Medical errors happen, but you know what they’ve done? They’ve tried to decrease medical errors by implementing new laws, new systems.”

Meyers dedicated his “A Closer Look” segment on Late Night to discuss the shootings and how politicians are reacting to them. “We know there’s a clear correlation between the number of guns we have in this country and the number of gun-related deaths we have in this country,” Meyers said.

He added, “There are proven, straightforward, widely popular ways that we could begin to address this epidemic of gun violence, and then, of course, there’s the issue of the president’s racist, anti-immigrant rhetoric and the growing threat of white supremacy. Our political leaders should have to answer for where they stand on these issues.”

