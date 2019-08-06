Jacob Tremblay cracks up Jimmy Fallon with impressions, overall cuteness

Jacob Tremblay is 12 now, and that means he’s a pro at this whole late-night talk show thing.

The Good Boys actor appeared on The Tonight Show‘s Monday episode and cracked up host Jimmy Fallon with his big-boy talk. When asked about his casting in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid, he joked, “My people have told me it is down to me and Harry Styles for the role of Prince Eric.”

When Fallon mentioned reports that he’s up for Flounder and not Prince Eric, Tremblay replied, “Listen, Jimmy. Harry Styles, he’s a good-looking dude and he’s got some talent, but I don’t know if he can bring the acting chops and singing chops that I can bring to the table.”

He also gave the audience the ol’ razzle dazzle with his impressions of Seth Rogen and Arnold Schwarzenegger. (Rogen produced Good Boys and Tremblay watched Schwarzenegger in the Predator movies for his role in the most recent film.)

Rogen’s laugh is “like Santa if he smoked cigarettes,” Tremblay remarked.

Related content: