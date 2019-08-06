Christmas is coming to the Coterie in Good Trouble holiday special

Good Trouble type TV Show Network Freeform Genre Drama

Get ready for some troublesome festivities.

Freeform announced Tuesday that Good Trouble will be celebrating the holiday season with a two-hour special this winter. We imagine a big ol’ feast is about to be cooked up in the communal Coterie kitchen.

“We haven’t done a holiday episode yet and the idea of Christmas at the Coterie not only rolls off the tongue — but what’s a communal Christmas look like?” executive producer and co-creator Joanna Johnson told PEOPLE. “With everyone celebrating the holidays with their own traditions? Do they collide or commingle?” Hey, as long as there are some sexy dance numbers, we don’t mind if they do both!

Here’s hoping it’ll also be a family-filled festivity with other members of the Adams-Foster clan (who starred on parent show the The Fosters) — such as Noah Centineo, Sherri Saum, and Teri Polo — stopping by to celebrate with Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez).

Watch a promo for the special above. The summer finale of Good Trouble season 2 airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

