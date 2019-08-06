Welcome to more Atlanta: FX series gets early season 4 renewal

Atlanta type TV Show Network FX Genre Comedy,

Drama

Atlanta just earned another season — before they’ve even filmed the next one.

On Tuesday, FX announced a fourth season renewal for Donald Glover‘s Emmy-nominated series. The move comes more than a year after Atlanta season 2 ended and the network ordered a third season. Production will resume next spring on seasons 3 and 4, which will both consist of eight episodes each.

“What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul [Simms], Dianne [McGunigle], Stephen [Glover] and Hiro [Murai] have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television,” said FX President Eric Schrier in a statement. “This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.”

Atlanta was nominated for 13 Emmys last year (winning three) and EW TV critic Darren Franich declared it the best show of 2018. “Every sub-quest on Atlanta: Robbin’ Season was hilariously doomed, and every episode looked like a different perfect TV series: a police standoff against a climactic alligator; a raucous New Year’s Eve night out; that dystopian music company with no functional audio; the lost wander through a fairy-tale forest,” he wrote. “The tragicomedy felt surgical, like Atlanta was Temple of Dooming America’s broken heart right out of our schismatic rib cage. You wanted to find something redemptive, a new hope blooming amid the casual racism and brutal capitalism, like a fake FUBU shirt that turns real if you believe hard enough. “That’s beautiful,” Teddy Perkins told us, “but wrong.”

Glover serves as creator, writer, director, and star of Atlanta, which also features on-the-rise actors Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield.

