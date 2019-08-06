Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein join Netflix's Baby-Sitters Club series

The Baby-Sitter's Club type Book Genre Fiction,

Family

Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club is taking shape.

The streamer announced Tuesday that Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, American Woman) and Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains) have been cast in the series. Silverstone is set to play Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of Watson Brewer, played by Feuerstein.

Based on Ann M. Martin’s best-selling book series, The Baby-Sitters Club is a contemporary series that will follow the friendship and babysitting adventures of five best friends — Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer — in Stoneybrook, Conn.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The family-friendly series comes by way of Walden Media and Michael De Luca, who will executive-produce with Lucy Kitada, Naia Cucukov, and series director Lucia Aniello (Broad City). Rachel Shukert (GLOW) will serve as showrunner, while Martin will also produce alongside Aniello’s Paulilu Productions.

Originally launched as a four-book series in 1986, The Baby-Sitters Club is one of the most successful children’s book series in publishing history, with over 200 books licensed in over 20 territories and more than 180 million copies in print to date.

The books were previously adapted for the screen in 1990 with a 13-episode TV show that aired on HBO. There was also a 1995 film that starred Rachel Leigh Cook, Schuyler Fisk, Bre Blair, and Tricia Joe.

Production is now underway on the new series, which has been given a 10-episode order.

Related content: