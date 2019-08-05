What to Watch on Monday: The singles waste no time coupling up on Bachelor in Paradise premiere

Image zoom

Bachelor in Paradise

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

In the first episode of the Bachelor in Paradise two-night premiere event, our favorite members of Bachelor Nation begin their journey for another chance at finding love. Gear up for a bikini-clad, beachside, gasp-inducing season as the former contestants mingle at a luxurious Mexico resort. We already know from previews (above) that season 6 includes steamy drama drummed up by Bachelor-villain-turned-detective Demi Burnett, but what else is in store this summer? We’re on the edge of our seats to find out. —Daniel Menegaz

The Hills: New Beginnings

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on MTV

Last week, Audrina and Justin Bobby couldn’t even agree to disagree on their friendship and decided it was perhaps best to not even try. But now, he brings a date to a hangout, which Audrina interprets as “a statement.” And Stephanie is looking for an apology, claiming Audrina was spreading rumors about her and Justin. Meanwhile, Brody tells Brandon (seen in the preview above) about yelling at Stephanie for insensitive comments she made in Vegas about him while he was back home in Malibu trying to protect his home during the raging wildfires. —Gerrad Hall

My Life Is Murder

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Acorn TV

Series Debut

Lucy Lawless, — a.k.a. Xena, Warrior Princess and Ron Swanson’s third wife in Parks and Recreation — stars as homicide detective turned private investigator Alexa Crowe in this new series. The 10-episode season kicks off as Crowe solves strange crimes in the city of Melbourne. If the trailer is any indication, this thriller promises lots of sex and, well, murder. —Caroline Tew

What ELSE to Watch

9 p.m.

So You Think You Can Dance — Fox

Mystic Britain (series debut) — Smithsonian Channel

Streaming

Seesaw (series debut) — Acorn TV

No Good Nick (Part 2 premiere) — Netflix

Five Points (season premiere) — Facebook Watch

