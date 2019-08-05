Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The third TV series set in the world of The Walking Dead still doesn’t have an official title, but the cast continues to bulk up ahead of production this summer.

The latest to join, EW has learned, is Younger star Nico Tortorella, confirming that the cast will have some definitive eye candy in the zombie apocalypse.

The actor, known for playing Josh on the TV Land series, will feature in the lead role of Felix, described as “an honorable man of his word who isn’t afraid to fight for others’ safety and acceptance.” This new gig in the ever-expanding Dead-verse — which also includes a Rick Grimes movie coming to theaters — will not interfere with Tortorella’s duties on Younger.

The new series, joining The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead on AMC starting in 2020, focuses on the first generation of kids to grow up during the apocalypse, with some becoming heroes and others becoming villains. Already cast are Alexa Mansour (Unfriended: Dark Web), Nicolas Cantu (The Amazing World of Gumball), Hal Cumpston (from the Australian comedy Bilched), Aliyah Royale (The Americans), and Annet Mahendru (The Red Line).

In a previously released promo video, which debuted the first concept illustrations of what the show will look like, the cast teased, “There’ve been things going on in the Walking Dead universe since the very start of the story, all happening over all these years.”

The Walking Dead writer-producer Matt Negrete created this new series with Scott M. Gimple and will serve as showrunner for the 10-episode first season.

Fear the Walking Dead, meanwhile, returns to AMC following its fifth midseason finale this Sunday, Aug. 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

Deadline Hollywood first reported Tortorella’s casting.

