The OA star Brit Marling reacts to show's cancellation

Drama

Season 2 of Netflix’s The OA ended on a jaw-dropping revelation, which we won’t spoil here but truly whetted fans’ appetites for more adventures in the world — and, indeed, worlds — of this dimension-hopping science fiction show.

Alas, it seems those are adventures we will never see.

On Monday, the show’s co-creator and star Brit Marling confirmed on Instagram that the show has been canceled.

“Some of you may know already or some of you may be learning from this letter that Netflix will not be continuing The OA,” wrote Marling, who created the show with Zal Batmanglij. “Zal and I are deeply sad not to finish this story. The first time I heard the news I had a good cry. So did one one of our executives at Netflix who has been with us since the early days when we were sketching out Hap’s basement on the floor of our production office in Queens. It’s been an intense journey for everyone who worked on and cared about this story.”

The OA costarred Jason Isaacs, Emory Cohen, and Phyllis Smith, among others.

Watch the trailer for season 1 of the show, above.

