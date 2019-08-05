Watch Taran Killam sing an ode to his beard he had to shave off for Single Parents season 2

Image zoom

Single Parents

TV actors often use their hiatus to explore things they can’t do during their harried production schedules — make movies, write a book, record an album… or grow a beard.

Taran Killam used his time between filming season 1 and 2 of Single Parents to get into a hairy situation — but with production on the ABC sitcom kicking off on Monday, it was time for him to say goodbye to his hirsute friend. To pay tribute to his beloved beard, Killam wrote a song in its honor and set it to a slideshow of images of his bearded days.

“Beard, you were the longest beard I ever had. Beard, now I must shave you off and that makes me sad,” his song began. Killam revealed he’d been growing the beard since late March of this year, right around the time Single Parents would have been wrapping production on its freshman season.

We’re back in production TODAY on @SingleParentsTV. In many ways this is a very happy day. But also… #TaransBeard pic.twitter.com/zwSMsBA5f3 — Taran Killam (@TaranKillam) August 5, 2019

The video concludes with a time-lapse sequence of pictures of Killam’s face as he shaved his beard in various stages, testing out everything from a goatee and handlebar mustache to a porn ‘stache to his final clean-shaven face and a gratuitous image of the pile of hair in his bathroom sink once he had finished.

Single Parents debuted on ABC last fall, and it features Killam alongside Brad Garrett, Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, and Jake Choi as a group of single parents who become friends united through their misadventures and struggles to raise their elementary school-aged children on their own.

The series returns for its second season on Sept. 25 at 9:30 p.m.

