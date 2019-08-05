Mindhunter season 2 trailer delves into the Atlanta Child Murders

Mindhunter type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Crime,

This week brings Netflix’s new Mindhunter season 2 trailer with more clues to uncover — specifically, what’s going on this season plot wise.

The Atlanta Child Murders, a string of killings that plagued Atlanta from 1979-1981, becomes the main mystery for F.B.I. Agent Hold Ford (Jonathan Groff), Agent Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), and psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) in the show’s long-awaited return.

Ford is on the ground, but there’s an added pressure to the case. With a new head of the Behavioral Science Unit looking to expand the BSU and make their approach “practice,” Wendy fears their investment could be compromised if her ego-inflated colleague (that would be Ford) botches the case. On top of that, Bill is dealing with a personal matter at home, one that appears to involve his son.

The Atlanta Child Murders took the lives of at least 29 African-American children, teens, and young adults. Wayne Bertram Williams was ultimately convicted for the killings, but, in the trailer, investigators are considering this as acts from the Ku Klux Klan.

Because it’s Mindhunter season 2, which brings a couple more well-known serial killer names to the narrative, Charles Manson’s name is also all over the footage.

New episodes drop on Netflix this Aug. 16.

