Mariah Carey wants to guest star on ABC's mixed-ish

Not only will Mariah Carey be singing the theme song to ABC’s Black-ish spin-off mixed-ish, but she may even pop-up in an episode!

Series executive producer Karin Gist confirmed the legendary singer has shown interest in guest-starring on the show during the network’s Television Critics Association summer presentation on Monday.

“She’s wanting to do an episode, so hopefully that can work,” Gist teased.

Series executive producer Tracee Ellis Ross credits creator Kenya Barris with bringing Carey on board to sing the comedy’s theme song titled “In The Mix.”

“Kenya has conversations with everybody, he has some very cool friends,” Ross said during the panel.

Carey, who is biracial herself, gave a little more insight into her decision to sing the show’s theme song in a statement released by ABC.

“As a fan of Kenya Barris’ megahit shows, ‘black-ish’ and ‘grown-ish,’ I was inspired to connect with Kenya to find a way we could work together,” Carey said.

“As a biracial woman in the entertainment industry, there was no way I did not want to be a part of ‘mixed-ish,’ especially after seeing the pilot, which I loved. I could not be more honored and proud to be writing and performing ‘In the Mix’ for Kenya and the show.”

Mixed-ish premieres Tuesday, Sept. 24.

