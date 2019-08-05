Malika considers taking her activism to the next level in Good Trouble summer finale clip

Good Trouble type TV Show Network Freeform Genre Drama

Feel like getting into some (good) trouble?

In an exclusive clip from the summer finale of Good Trouble season 2, Malika (Zuri Adele) finds herself in deep as she agrees to partake in a massive Black Lives Matter demonstration with secretive details that could end up being risky. Malika is no stranger to activism, having spent most of the first season of the Freeform series supporting a mother who lost her son to police brutality and participating in peaceful protests along the way.

Elsewhere, as we head into the summer finale, Callie (Maia Mitchell) has to figure out if her time is up at the Coterie, while Mariana’s (Cierra Ramirez) troubles are centered on the work front, as she continues to contend with Evan’s (TJ Linnard) eccentric ways. Plus, will Dennis (Josh Pence) and Davia (Emma Hunton) finally admit that they love one another and give us all the satisfying summer finale we long for? Come on, guys! Guess we’ll have to tune in to find out!

Good Trouble airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform. Watch the exclusive clip above.

