Miss Vanjie becomes dessert in Shuga Cain's Gimme Some Shuga preview

Shuga Cain has a sweet tooth for Miss Vanjie in EW’s exclusive sneak peek at the RuPaul’s Drag Race alum’s new cooking show Gimme Some Shuga.

The teaser (above) sees the New York City-based queen teaming with ace baker Justin Salinas to create a cake in the style of Drag Race icon Miss Vanjie‘s original season 10 elimination outfit made of Barbies and flowers. But, as Shuga warns, they’re not using “those kind of cakes,” referring to Vanjie’s derriere.

Shuga then gets herself in the mood by channeling Vanjie’s spirit, mimicking her sister’s legendary, heavily memed backwards walk while chanting “Miss Vanjie! Miss Vaaaanjie!” before diving into constructing the dessert.

Across all six episodes of Gimme Some Shuga, Shuga and Salinas will attempt to recreate more cakes in the style of other Drag Race legends. The series debuts Aug. 6 on World of Wonder’s WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming service.

Other programs joining the network’s summer slate include Vanjie and Silky Nutmeg Ganache’s reality show Nightmare Neighbors with Silky & Vanjie, and Yvie Oddly’s Oddities, which will follow the season 11 champ to thrift stores in search of throwaway items to turn one queen’s trash into another’s fashion treasures.

Watch EW’s exclusive sneak peek at Gimme Some Shuga above.

