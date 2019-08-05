Euphoria season finale ends on emotional cliffhanger featuring new song by Zendaya and Labrinth

Phew. That was a lot.

It felt like Euphoria has graced our screens for both an eternity and a split second, with characters that felt like old friends visiting us for not nearly enough time. On Sunday, the hit HBO series wrapped up its first season with a whirlwind of emotions, and by the time we bid goodbye to Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer), we had more questions than answers.

Here are some of the big takeaways from the eighth and final episode, plus questions for what’s coming in season 2.

Caution, spoilers for the season finale ahead! If you haven’t seen it, catch up here.

What happens to Rue?

It seemed like Rue was headed toward healing, what with her attending prom and reuniting with Jules. But the season wraps up on an uncertain note — told through frantic cuts that then transition into a surreal music video, episode 8 finds Rue seemingly relapsing after being abandoned by Jules, and then getting kicked out by her mother. Labrinth and Zendaya’s new song “All for Us” serenades us as Rue is propped up by a crowd of dancers (they’re all wearing her dad’s sweatpants, ahh the emotions!). She rises, then falls into their arms. (Watch the full scene-turned-music video above.)

Unfortunately, Rue’s physical fall could symbolize her descent into an overdose. Rue’s living family members didn’t interact with her at the end, yet her deceased father greeted her warmly. This aligns with previous fan theories that Rue has been dead the entire time, otherwise how would she know intimate details about other characters unless she was omniscient, narrating from above? At this point, it’s anyone’s guess.

so we’re left with, jules leaving going who knows where, rue could be dead, fez could be dead, maddy knows about nate’s dad and jules and so does nate, BUT HEY we didn hey a pretty sick MV. #EuphoriaFinale pic.twitter.com/93Zj192AXo — trini ☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ (@tkalovell) August 5, 2019

#EuphoriaFinale #EuphoriaHBO

Is Fezco okay???

Is Rue okay???

Why is Nate still alive?

Is Lexi going to tell Rue she loves her? pic.twitter.com/jBECtF2wE7 — Courtney ♈︎🎈🤪 (@KcirdnekC) August 5, 2019

Trouble ahead for #Rules

We left episode 7 on shaky ground for Jules and Rue, but Rules shippers probably did a happy squeal when the two shared a kiss at prom and Jules promised that she didn’t wish Rue was different. However, that joy was short-lived as Rue backed out of their plan to head out by themselves into the big city, and Jules leaves her behind.

Some fans were less than pleased about their favorite pair not ending up together, although others cheered for the ending, as many had felt Jules didn’t truly love Rue and unfairly toyed with her emotions by getting together with another girl.

RUE FINALLY DOING SOMETHING GOOD FOR HER DAMN MENTAL HEALTH #EuphoriaFinale — sharôn (@shariischwimm) August 5, 2019

THATS RIGHT RUE. RUN AWAY FROM THAT GIRL THAT PLAYS WITH YOUR FEELINGS #EuphoriaFinale #euphoria #euphoriahbo #feelEUPHORIA pic.twitter.com/KQjBr0Nwg0 — Sasha Banks Please Come Back (@LittlePurp714) August 5, 2019

Is Fez okay?

Everyone’s favorite drug dealer, Fez (Angus Cloud), was on his ninja grind tonight, and he ended up beating a man (possibly to death) in front of the man’s son to steal money to pay Mouse. However, his storyline ends on a cliffhanger note that implies the possibility of Mouse shooting him, after he realizes what Fez did to get the money.

From the first episode, Fez’s loyalty and compassion made the character a favorite, and of course the timeline was flooded with fans worried that he would be gone forever.

SEASON TWO BETTER START WITH US SEEING THAT FEZ IS OKAY. I DONT CARE IF HE’S IN JAIL I JUST DONT WANT HIM DEAD. #EuphoriaFinale pic.twitter.com/4dXCJJ5JGT — Maddison 🕸🕷 (@maddisonfarr) August 5, 2019

Nate, Maddy, & more

So Nate (Jacob Elordi) continues to be the worst human, and his reaction to his dad Cal (Eric Dane) getting physical was quite disturbing. But we have a tiny bit of hope that Maddy (Alexa Demie) will take action, now that she has a CD full of evidence against Cal.

Nate’s dad when Nate started banging his head on the floor and spazzing #EuphoriaFinale #euphoriahbo pic.twitter.com/YH6udasqC7 — naj (@kcrianders) August 5, 2019

We also see Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) swearing off men and about to get the abortion, with no McKay (Algee Smith) in sight this episode. Her sister Lexi proves to be a lovable and wise drunk (we want more Maude Apatow in season 2!), and Kat (Barbie Ferreira) gets one of the only happy endings in the finale, as she opens up to Ethan (Austin Abrams) and they share a kiss.

The finale may leave fans reeling for answers, but one thing we can all agree on: Give Zendaya an Emmy. Give them all Emmys. The makeup, costumes, visuals, and acting have been outstanding, and we can’t wait for season 2.

GIVE EUPHORIA AN EMMY, SHOUT OUT TO THE CAST, SCREEN WRITERS, DIRECTORS, COSTUME DESIGNERS, MAKEUP ARTISTS, BACKGROUND ACTORS, ETC. #EuphoriaHBO #EuphoriaFinale pic.twitter.com/VVaCWy1Bbc — tyra banks' twin (@keeyawnuh) August 5, 2019

