Ben Schwartz has a weird negotiating technique in Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ clip

Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ type TV Show

It took a while for realty show spoof Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ to find a new home following the demise of comedy streaming service Seeso. But season 4 finally premieres Monday evening on Pluto TV.

The new season begins with the brokers carrying on their daily duties as L.A. realtors, but their agency home has changed significantly. Gone is their familiar leader, Dean Rosedragon (Paul F. Tompkins), who was thrown from power in an underhanded takeover by his legitimate son, DJ (Eugene Cordero). No one has seen Dean in the last six months and while they’re trying to go forth with business as usual, it’s proving challenging with their new boss.

Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ is created by Kulap Vilaysack and stars Dan Ahdoot, Tim Baltz, Ryan Gaul, Mandell Maughan, Tawny Newsome, and The Other Two’s Drew Tarver. Season 4 guest stars include Nicole Byer, Adam Pally, Ben Schwartz, Dana Carvey, Dave Foley, Alicia Silverstone, Whitney Cummings, David Walton, Randy Sklar, Jason Sklar, Jack Plotnick, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Chris Parnell, Gary Anthony Williams, Ginger Gonzaga, Thomas Lennon, and Robert Ben Garant.

Watch an exclusive clip from the season 4 premiere featuring Tompkins and Schwartz, above.

