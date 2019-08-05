Image zoom Kelsey McNeal/ABC

American Idol type TV Show Network ABC Genre Reality

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will return for American Idol‘s third season on ABC, which premieres in spring 2020, the network announced Monday.

The nationwide search for the next singing superstar kicked off with auditions in Brooklyn, New York, and will advance on to 21 additional cities. Additional auditions will be held until Sept. 21, when it ends in Chicago.

“‘American Idol’ is the original music competition series,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “It was the first of its kind to take everyday singers and catapult them into superstardom, launching the careers of so many amazing artists. We couldn’t be more excited for Katy, Luke, Lionel, and Bobby to continue in their roles as ‘American Idol’ searches for the next great music star, with more live episodes and exciting, new creative elements coming this season.”

In addition to the hosts, Multimedia personality Bobby Bones will be coming back in his role as in-house mentor. One name missing from the list of returnees is host Ryan Seacrest, although EW has learned that an announcement about his return is imminent.

In May, the show wrapped up its second season on ABC and 17th overall (Fox was Idol’s previous home). Laine Hardy was crowned as the winner, after beating out Alejandro Aranda and Madison VanDenburg.

American Idol is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, who also serves as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin and Megan Wolflick; with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.

Related content: