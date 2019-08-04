The CW drops trailer for Katy Keene, the Riverdale spin-off starring Lucy Hale

Katy Keene type TV Show Network The CW Genre Drama

Aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) will be strutting to our screens soon in her red cape and to-die-for heels. The CW released the show’s official extended trailer on Sunday, which features Keene and her friends trying to follow their dreams in New York City.

The Riverdale spin-off, named after Hale’s character, also stars Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp, and Julia Chan as Katy’s circle of friends. Zane Holtz plays Katy’s boyfriend, while Katherine LaNasa Murray plays her intimidating boss. The Other Two’s Helene Yorke also makes an appearance as Katy’s work rival and resident mean girl. Murray’s character, singer-songwriter Josie, was first introduced in Riverdale, although Katy Keene follows our protagonists years after those events.

Katy Keene comes from Roberto-Aguirre Sacasa and Michael Grassi, who will also executive-produce along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater. The series is based on the Archie Comics character of the same name.

With fashion and performance at the center of its story, Katy Keene seems more aspirational and less murder-y than Riverdale, although Grassi hinted at TCA that there may be familiar faces from Riverdale that may “cross over” to his series in the future.

