The 100 to end with season 7

By Samantha Highfill
August 04, 2019 at 12:41 PM EDT
When The 100 premiered on The CW, it told the story of 100 teens who were sent to Earth to find out if the planet was inhabitable. Together they found out that they could live there, but then the question became: Could they survive there?

For six seasons, Clarke has led her friends and family in countless battles and made a number of questionable decisions, all in the name of staying alive. There has been death, trips back to space, and even the discovery of a new moon to call home. But as season 6 is winding down, The 100 showrunner Jason Rothenberg to share some news: Season 7 will be the show’s last.

“We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms,” Rothenberg wrote on Twitter. “What an incredible ride this has been!”

See his full tweet below.

