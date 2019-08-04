Supernatural boss says Sam and Dean will face life and death 'for real this time' in season 15

Image zoom Dean Buscher/The CW

The cast and producers of Supernatural took the stage at the 2019 Television Critics Association press tour on Sunday to talk about the show’s 15th and final season. First and foremost, they revealed that season 15 will pick up right where season 14 left off “with our guys surrounded by a bunch of zombies,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb said, before adding that the final season will see “a lot of people from the past,” both expected and unexpected.

Asked about the life-and-death stakes as the show comes to an end, Dabb said, “We’re looking at this as a true ending. People can’t keep coming back over and over again.” Once again, Dabb said Sam and Dean will face life-and-death, but, as he put it, “This time it’s for real.”

With filming of the final season underway, Misha Collins said, “It feels different going into this season because it is the end. Knowing that every day, we have a lot of lasts in front of us and it feels poignant and it feels meaningful.”

For Ackles, he knows one thing he will definitely take home at the end of the series: Dean’s boots, which he’s worn for years. His plan? To take them home and hang them up.

