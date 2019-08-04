Comic-Con 2019
CW boss discusses why season 15 was the time to end Supernatural

By Samantha Highfill
August 04, 2019 at 01:27 PM EDT
Supernatural

CW president Mark Pedowitz has said for years that Supernatural would end when stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles wanted it to, and with the announcement back in March that season 15 would be the show’s last, Pedowitz stuck to his plan.

During the 2019 Television Critics Association press tour, Pedowitz took the stage and answered questions about the decision to wrap the long-running sci-fi series, at which point he revealed that he had a “very, very long, sad, heartbreaking discussion” with stars Padalecki and Ackles, as well as Warner Bros. Television president Peter Roth. “We all came to understand what the guys wanted to do,” Pedowitz said, explaining that Ackles and Padalecki wanted to go out while the show was “still relevant.” Additionally, Pedowitz cited spending time with their families and seeing “what else was out in the world” as the guys’ reasons for ending the show. Pedowitz then joking added, “If you can convince them to come back, I’m open.”

When asked about future Supernatural spin-offs, Pedowitz said, “I’ve been involved in two spin-offs that did not connect. We have had no further discussions with [Supernatural EP]Bobby Singer. We have had no further discussions whatsoever in terms of Supernatural spin-offs. I tend to believe, at this point, [that] the show’s essence and blood is Jared and Jensen.”

