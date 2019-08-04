Jensen Ackles says Supernatural ending will 'feel right' for fans

Image zoom Diyah Pera/The CW

Supernatural isn’t over yet, but the people behind the show are already crafting the ending.

On Sunday, the cast and producers took the stage at the 2019 Television Critics Association press tour, where they were asked about their vision for the ending back when the show first started. Jensen Ackles, who plays Dean, referenced creator Eric Kripke’s original five-year plan, saying, “I don’t think that that ending would make sense anymore.” As for the ending they have come to now, Ackles said, “I want it to end in a way that does justice to what we’ve built for the past 14½ years. The game plan that we have is going to do just that.”

Ackles noted that while they’re probably not going to please everybody with the ending, he said for the majority of fans, “This is certainly going to feel right and it’s going to feel good. It should put a lot of people in a position to feel great about the journey they took with the Winchester brothers.”

Additionally, when discussing the show’s ending, Ackles said, “It’s a long journey that I don’t think is ever going to be over. I think we’re just going to go away for a while. How long? I don’t know.” And when asked if he’d be open to returning to the Supernatural universe in the future, Ackles said, “I’m not ever going to close doors or burn bridges; I think that’s foolish. Am I saying that there’s something in the works? No. Am I saying I’d be open to having a conversation about this in the future? What’s the harm in that?”

As for why the show is ending now, Jared Padalecki chimed in to say, “You don’t want to be the last person at the party, even if it’s the best party on the planet.”

