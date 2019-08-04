Image zoom Annette Brown/The CW

Fans of The CW’s superhero shows are finally getting what they’ve wanted.

Characters from Black Lightning will make an appearance in the network’s forthcoming Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the network confirmed at the Television Critics Association summer press tour Sunday morning.

Black Lightning has been separate from the Arrowverse shows since it premiered in 2018; however, the premise of this year’s crossover made this the right time to bring Black Lightning into the fold, according to CW president Mark Pedowitz.

“The whole theory of ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ is that alternative universes collapse,” Pedowitz told reporters Sunday. “This is a DC property. We felt that it might be the right time if [executive producer Salim Akil] was interested in doing it. We had a conversation with Salim, and he said, yes, it made a lot of sense to make the connection at this point. He’s in his own universe. He is doing his own thing. We would not have done it if he had not signed off on it.”

Furthermore, Kevin Conroy, who famously voiced Batman on Batman: The Animated Series, will also make an appearance as Bruce Wayne from the future. Of course, Conroy previously voiced this role on Batman Beyond, which was set many years in the future and followed an elderly Bruce Wayne as he mentored a new Batman.

In addition to announcing those two castings, The CW also revealed when “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec 8; followed by Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9 and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Following the winter hiatus, the crossover will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 14 with Arrow at 8 p.m. and Legends of Tomorrow at 9:00 p.m.

Based on the iconic DC Comics event, the crossover will also feature Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Superman and Lois Lane, along with Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor; LaMonica Garrett pulling double duty as both The Monitor and the Anti-Monitor, the crossover’s big bad; and Legends star Brandon Routh as the Kingdom Come version of Superman, 13 years after he played the Man of Steel in Superman Returns.

Black Lightning returns for its third season Monday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

This post has been updated.

