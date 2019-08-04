Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since

Black Lightning characters will appear in the Arrowverse's 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' crossover

By Chancellor Agard
August 04, 2019 at 12:30 PM EDT
Annette Brown/The CW

Fans of The CW’s superhero shows are finally getting what they’ve wanted.

Characters from Black Lightning will make an appearance in the network’s forthcoming Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the network confirmed at the Television Critics Association summer press tour Sunday morning.

Black Lightning has been separate from the Arrowverse shows since it premiered in 2018; however, the premise of this year’s crossover made this the right time to bring Black Lightning into the fold, according to CW president Mark Pedowitz.

“The whole theory of ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ is that alternative universes collapse,” Pedowitz told reporters Sunday. “This is a DC property. We felt that it might be the right time if [executive producer Salim Akil] was interested in doing it. We had a conversation with Salim, and he said, yes, it made a lot of sense to make the connection at this point. He’s in his own universe. He is doing his own thing. We would not have done it if he had not signed off on it.”

Furthermore, Kevin Conroy, who famously voiced Batman on Batman: The Animated Series, will also make an appearance as Bruce Wayne from the future. Of course, Conroy previously voiced this role on Batman Beyond, which was set many years in the future and followed an elderly Bruce Wayne as he mentored a new Batman.  

In addition to announcing those two castings, The CW also revealed when “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec 8; followed by Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9 and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Following the winter hiatus, the crossover will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 14 with Arrow at 8 p.m. and Legends of Tomorrow at 9:00 p.m.

Based on the iconic DC Comics event, the crossover will also feature Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Superman and Lois Lane, along with Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor; LaMonica Garrett pulling double duty as both The Monitor and the Anti-Monitor, the crossover’s big bad; and Legends star Brandon Routh as the Kingdom Come version of Superman, 13 years after he played the Man of Steel in Superman Returns.

Black Lightning returns for its third season Monday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

This post has been updated.

Related content: 

Skip
Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since
Bob's Burgers to do one-hour Christmas musical special
7/21/2017
The Gifted team explains X-Men connection
7/21/2017
Darkwing Duck is headed to DuckTales revival
7/21/2017
Justice League star poses with adorable Cyborg cosplayers at Comic-Con
7/22/2017
Midnight, Texas cast teases plenty of 'zonking' ahead
7/24/2017
Watch a mashup of your favorite celebs dancing at Comic-Con
7/24/2017
Lupita Nyong'o secretly went undercover in costume at Comic-Con
7/26/2017
American Horror Story: Cult reveals buzzy first poster
7/27/2017
Watch Kansas perform 'Carry On My Wayward Son' at Supernatural Comic-Con panel
8/1/2017
Here's what you need to know about Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con
10/9/2017
Dwayne Johnson to make appearance at L.A. Comic Con
10/11/2017
Dwayne Johnson talks running for president at L.A. Comic Con
10/28/2017
Warner Bros announces San Diego Comic-Con plans for Supernatural, Riverdale, Black Lightning, and more
6/25/2018
TLC's Chilli to moderate Siren panel at Comic-Con
6/26/2018
Watch EW’s Comic-Con coverage LIVE on Facebook
7/18/2018
Calexit releases Comic-Con issue to raise money for immigrant families
7/18/2018
Game of Thrones going to Comic-Con to celebrate final season
6/27/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker unveils new Sith Trooper ahead of Comic-Con
7/10/2019
Rick and Morty first photos from season 4 revealed
7/16/2019
Avengers: Endgame directors really wanted Thanos to cut off Captain America's head
7/19/2019
Exclusive: Watch Taron Egerton and Richard Madden have a lovers' quarrel in Rocketman deleted scene
8/3/2019
Black Lightning characters will appear in the Arrowverse's 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' crossover
8/4/2019
CW boss discusses why season 15 was the time to end Supernatural
8/4/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST