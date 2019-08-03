Apologies if you’ve just gotten over your fear of the dark.

EW has the exclusive first look at Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Nickelodeon’s limited series revival of the popular ’90s horror-fantasy anthology series. Catch your first scary glimpse above.

Premiering in October, the three hourlong episodes will introduce a new group of Midnight Society kids, who gather around the fire to tell the terrifying story of Carnival of Doom (Blindspotting star Rafael Casal plays the carnival’s ringmaster). Unfortunately, the events of the tale soon begin coming to life.

“Are You Afraid of The Dark? was my introduction to the horror genre and made me a fan for life,” series writer BenDavid Grabinski tells EW. “I hope we’re lucky enough to have our series do the same. It’s going to be a fun and scary ride, and I’m honored to introduce the Midnight Society to a whole new generation of kids.”

Watch the teaser above.

