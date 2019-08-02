What to Watch this Weekend: Rue & Co. face big decisions in the Euphoria season finale

Image zoom

FRIDAY

Descendants 3

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Disney Channel

Movie Debut

The third installment in the teen franchise sees Dove Cameron return as Maleficent’s daughter Mal, as well as Sofia Carson as Evie (daughter of the Evil Queen), Booboo Stewart as Jay (son of Jafar), and Cameron Boyce, who died on July 6 from epilepsy, as Cruella De Vil’s son Carlos. This time around the action unfolds on VK Day (Villain Kids Day) as Mal, Evie, Carlos, and Jay cross the barrier to return to their birthplace, the Isle of the Lost, with the intention of bringing four deserving VKs over to Auradon Prep — a place where they actually have a shot at a good life. Afraid that Uma and Hades will come to their new home for vengeance, Mal has to contemplate permanently closing the barrier to the island prison. Of course — with evil villains being involved and all — things aren’t quite as straightforward as Mal hopes, and soon enough the VK gang is facing even bigger challenges — including pirates and dragons! —Ruth Kinane

A Black Lady Sketch Show

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11 p.m. on HBO

Series Debut

HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show is exactly that: a sketch show written, directed, produced, and acted by black women. Helmed by Robin Thede, alongside Quinta Brunson, Ashley Nicole Black, and Gabrielle Dennis (Insecure), the show has garnered great reviews. Although only six episodes, the series is fast-paced enough to allow the core cast of four to play more than 100 original characters in various sketches. The show also boasts some impressive celebrity guest stars, including Angela Bassett and Kelly Rowland, and no doubt the sketches will be the center of many Twitter memes to come. —Caroline Tew

Dear White People

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

The intelligent, provocative, visually unmistakable Ivy League satire based on Justin Simien’s acclaimed debut movie returns for its third season with a promise of something different. “People change. If everyone stayed exactly the same, life would be tedious and predictable. Like the third season of a Netflix show,” proclaims Reggie Green (Marque Richardson) to Joelle Brooks (Ashley Blaine Featherson). It appears change is on the horizon for Winchester University and its students, but even if the people change, one thing is for sure: The social commentary will still be sharp, and the looks will still be sharper. —Daniel Menegaz

SATURDAY

Love and Sunshine

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Hallmark

Movie Debut

Danica McKellar stars as Ally, who, fresh off a broken engagement, has been fostering a retired military dog named Sunshine. When Sunshine’s military partner, Jake (Mark Deklin), returns to claim him, sparks fly between Jake and Ally.

SUNDAY

Serengeti

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Discovery

Docuseries Debut

Narrated by Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, this six-part nature docuseries follows the heartwarming stories of a cast of African wildlife over the course of a year, showcasing the dramatic moments that make each day of survival on the Serengeti a feat. The series, which was created by American Idol mastermind Simon Fuller and Emmy Award-winning wildlife filmmaker John Downer, is being dubbed “the real life Lion King,” in part because the duo decided to give the animals individual names and stories in order to show how they’re just trying to do what’s best for their families — just like humans are. —Lauren Huff

Euphoria

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO

Season Finale

Rue warned Jules in the beginning that the immediate bond between them “isn’t going to end well.” After an explosive first seven episodes that broke new ground for what HBO aired on television, the teen drama starring Zendaya and Hunter Schafer ends its debut season with the young characters all making life-altering decisions — that is, if they all make it out alive. —Marcus Jones

