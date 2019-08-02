Watch Disney Channel's emotional tribute to Cameron Boyce

Disney Channel is celebrating Cameron Boyce‘s life in a beautiful way.

The actor, just 20 years old, died July 6 from a seizure caused by epilepsy. One of his last projects he filmed before his sudden death was Descendants 3, which premiered Friday on Disney Channel. Out of respect for his family and loved ones, the network canceled the Descendants 3 red carpet premiere and instead, The Walt Disney Company made a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed. Plus, with permission from the Boyce family, the telecast of Descendants 3 was dedicated in his memory.

The network then went one step further, and put together an emotional tribute video that aired after the Descendants 3 premiere Friday. The video features tons of footage of Boyce behind-the-scenes on all three Descendants films, with his costars, audition tapes, and even from his time when he was just a young actor on Disney Channel series Jessie. Plus interviews with his castmates will show just how loved he was by everyone who knew him.

Watch the touching tribute video above.

