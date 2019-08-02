Homeland type TV Show Network Showtime Genre Drama,

The final season of Homeland has a new premiere date.

The eighth and concluding season of the espionage drama was originally expected to return this summer, then was pushed to this fall, and will now return February 9, 2020.

The news was announced at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills on Friday along with a flurry of other Showtime announcements and a Homeland trailer that was shown in the room.

The trailer showed Homeland returning to its roots: Carrie Mathison (Clarie Danes) is once again a CIA intelligence officer and is working in an unnamed Middle Eastern country. Mathison is accused of “working for the enemy” and struggles with her own flawed memory. Meanwhile, Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin) gets kidnapped by the Taliban (again!).

Homeland has had a quiet journey as of late. When the drama premiered in 2012 it dominated the Emmys and won for best drama series. The series had some rocky seasons in its latter years, and aired its seventh season in 2018. The show ended up taking a longer-than-usual break to craft its final run of episodes.

Showtime also revealed its fall premiere dates for Shameless season 10 (Nov. 3), Ray Donovan season 7 (Nov. 17) and Kidding season 2 (Nov. 3). Plus, a premiere date for The L Word: Generation Q (Dec. 8), an eight-episode sequel to the groundbreaking drama series.

