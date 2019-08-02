All the most emotional moments from Sara Gilbert's farewell episode of The Talk

Image zoom CBS

The Talk type TV Show Genre Talk Show

Friday marked Sara Gilbert‘s final show as a cohost of The Talk, and the emotional hour was replete with memories, champagne, and so many tissues. Gilbert’s cohosts — Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, Sheryl Underwood, and Sharon Osbourne — all bid her farewell with tears in their eyes, and Gilbert expressed immense gratitude to them, the show’s crew, and viewers.

“You’ve let me into your homes, and you let me have a voice, and I will miss that more than you know,” Gilbert, who created The Talk, said at the close of the episode. “This show has always been about community and connection, and I want to thank you for letting me belong, and thank you for listening.”

Read on for a rundown of the episode’s most emotional moments.

Her cohosts said tearful goodbyes

The ladies kicked off the show (after the first of many retrospective montages) by saying their farewells, each getting teary-eyed as they did so. Underwood recalled her experience interviewing for a spot on the show. “They said, ‘Do you have time to meet Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert?’ I said, ‘The girl from Roseanne?'” she said, also praising Gilbert as a mother and a businesswoman. “You are truly an example for others to follow.”

Inaba said she felt “so blessed” to experience Gilbert’s “big heart,” and Eve added she felt “honored and lucky” that Gilbert had opened up to her. But Osbourne’s goodbye was especially emotional, moving Gilbert to tears as well.

“She’s like a sister that I’ve never had,” Osbourne said. “I know if I tell her things, they won’t go anywhere else. It’s like a sacred thing…It’s like not having your sister with you anymore.”

Gilbert’s farewell messages

“Alright, let me pull it together,” Gilbert quipped, as she teared up once again at the start of her own farewell message. She went on to thank and say a special goodbye to each cohost individually, praising Underwood’s kindness (“Sheryl is the kind of person who gives her shoes away to the audience after the show”), Inaba’s risk-taking, and Eve for opening up to her, echoing the latter’s message to Gilbert.

Lastly, Osbourne and Gilbert shared another particularly emotional exchange. “This is not a goodbye. We’re gonna be in each other’s lives, and I’ll make sure of that,” Gilbert said, adding, “I’m gonna be sitting in your yard or something.”

Linda Perry and Gilbert’s daughter Sawyer perform a musical tribute

Frequent Talk guest and Gilbert’s wife Linda Perry was unsurprisingly on hand, taking the stage with Gilbert’s daughter Sawyer to perform a musical tribute. As if that weren’t enough, Sawyer surprised her mom — revealing that Gilbert thought they would perform “Shallow” — with an original song, appropriately titled “Mama.” Naturally, it was perhaps the sweetest moment of the entire hour.

Related content: