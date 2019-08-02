Gal Gadot to play Hedy Lamarr in upcoming Showtime limited series

Gal Gadot is taking on the role of a real-life Wonder Woman. The actress is set to star in and executive produce a limited series about Hedy Lamarr for Showtime.

The as-yet-untitled show will center on the life of famed actress and inventor who not only took Hollywood by storm when she immigrated from Europe in 1938, but also changed the future of the country with her scientific advancements. Dubbed “The Most Beautiful Woman in the World,” she appeared in multiple films alongside actors like Judy Garland, Lana Turner, Spencer Tracy, Jimmy Stewart, and Clark Gable. Yet in her spare time she worked as an avid inventor, eventually patenting a frequency-hopping technology in 1941 upon which our modern-day Wi-Fi is predicated on, leading her to become one of the most trailblazing women in the field of science.

Image zoom JB Lacroix/ WireImage

The small screen venture will also explore the rise and fall of feminism in the American landscape during Golden Age of Hollywood and World War II, aiming to find, in Lamarr’s life and legacy, clues for who we are now.

Written by The Affair‘s Sarah Treem who will executive produce with Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo), Katie Robbins (The Last Tycoon) and Jaron Varsano (My Dearest Fidel).

Revealing the news at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour Friday, Showtime head Jana Winograde said, “The life of Hedy Lamarr was a truly fascinating one. She stood at the forefront of many issues that challenge women and our society today. In Gal Gadot, we have found the transcendent actress to portray the deeply complex Lamarr. And with the award-winning talents of Sarah Treem and Warren Littlefield, this is going to be a special series.”

“It’s a learning curve for us as we learn about this woman,” Showtime head Gary Levine added. “The writers room is just gathering and just hired researchers this week.”

Gadot is best known for her portrayal of Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman in DC’s superhero films as well as her fan-favorite but all-too-brief appearances in the Fast & Furious franchise. And here’s a fun fact: this actually isn’t the first time Hedy Lamarr and DC superheroes have connected. The CW’s Arrowverse series Legends of Tomorrow previously time-traveled to Old Hollywood to meet the iconic inventor (played by Celia Massingham) back in the season 3 episode “Helen Hunt.”

Related content: