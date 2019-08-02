Exclusive: See the trailer for the final episodes of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic

“This is going to be the last battle ever,” declares Princess Twilight Sparkle, as the denizens of Equestria prepare to make their final stand in the concluding 13 episodes of the long-running series.

The trailer pays tribute to the past nine years of friendship and magic, noting how far the ponies have come. Now fans have the chance to return to Equestria one final time to enjoy 13 more episodes of adventures with Twilight Sparkles, her assistant Spike, and all of her friends, including Applejack, Rarity, Fluttershy, Rainbow Dash, and Pinkie Pie.

In the exclusive trailer, Twilight and her friends appear to be facing one final battle to save their beloved kingdom from forces of evil. The mid-season premiere, “The Last Laugh,” will find Pinkie Pie seeking help from her old friend, the super silly Cheese Sandwich (“Weird Al” Yankovic), in finding her life’s purpose. Through a brand-new song and a few special surprises, Pinkie Pie is rewarded with a very special revelation.

It will be a bittersweet goodbye for a series that has enchanted fans for nearly a decade. As a celebration of the series, Discovery Family has been airing a six-day “Mane 6 Takeover” event that began Sunday, July 28. Featuring a different iconic pony every day, fans can celebrate their favorite episodes from the past nine years spotlighting the Mane 6. The network is also airing an encore of the first half of season 9 leading into the midseason premiere.

Watch the trailer above for more. The mid-season premiere airs Aug. 3 at 11:30 a.m. on Discovery Family.

