Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen face Desus and Mero in The Co-Host Game

Which duo knows their co-host better, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen or Desus Nice and The Kid Mero? Turns out, it’s a draw.

In yet another spin on The Newlywed Game to hit the late-night talk show circuit, it’s The Co-Host Game on Showtime’s Desus & Mero, but this one happens to be a tad more fun than most other variations because Cohen and Mero realized they are more similar than they think.

Which co-host is more likely to tweet something that gets their show canceled? Cohen and Mero. Which co-host is more likely to publicly beef with another celebrity? Cohen and Mero. (That one was a no-brainer for Cooper, given the latest drama with Titus Burgess.) Which co-host is more likely to get arrested? Cohen and Mero. Which co-host is the better bulls–? Well, everyone chose themselves for that one, so no points awarded.

Both teams ended up with the same score, given that they each know way too much about their co-hosts for comfort.

