All of Cameron Boyce's best moments in Descendants 3

In the wake of Cameron Boyce‘s death, Descendants 3 has taken on a new meaning.

The Disney Channel star, just 20 years old, died July 6 from a seizure caused by epilepsy, sending shockwaves through the fandom. His loved ones, friends, and costars have been grieving his loss, and Disney Channel canceled the Descendants 3 red carpet premiere out of respect for his family. Instead, The Walt Disney Company made a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed, and with permission from the Boyce family, dedicated the telecast of Descendants 3 in his memory.

Descendants 3 isn’t Boyce’s final project — he actually has two TV series and an indie film yet to be released — but the movie is full of amazing moments that celebrate the best of the young actor, including his impressive dance moves, joyous energy, and kindness. EW rounded up all his standout moments as Carlos, son of Cruella de Vil, from the third film in the modern fairy tale musical trilogy about the teenage daughters and sons of classic Disney Villains, to honor his memory.

1. During the big opening number, “Good to Be Bad,” all the main stars plus an entire ensemble of dancers kick off the film with a high-energy song and dance, but it’s Boyce’s incredible dance solo that truly stands out. Not only is his dancing magnetic, but you can also feel his excitement and happiness through the screen. Plus, that leap down one full story into the arms of a group of dancers is just straight-up epic.

2. Watching Carlos wear a shiny gold hat to help out with Ben’s (Mitchell Hope) proposal to Mal (Dove Cameron), and cheering loudly when she accepts, is the perfect example of how Boyce’s real personality shows through into his character. And when he body checks the King, you can’t help but crack a smile at his enthusiasm for his friends.

3. Remember back in the first two films when Carlos was new to Auradon? It’s amazing to see him come full-circle as a mentor to the new young VKs (villain kids) who are granted access to the paradise that all hero kids get to live. Seeing him guide the new VKs with words of advice and even introducing them to peanut butter cups when they leave the Isle of the Lost is so sweet.

4. Watching Carlos gain confidence throughout the first two films makes seeing his relationship with Jane (Brenna D’Amico) in the third one so rewarding. And his outrage over someone ruining his birthday cake for her is hilarious and totally admirable. He worked so hard on it! Talk about a good boyfriend.

5. That whole dance number where the VKs battle enchanted knights is impressive, but again Boyce wins with Carlos’ swordplay. His elaborate skills are awe-inspiring and even when he loses his sword, his improvisational move sliding on a shield is just brilliant. He deserves a standing ovation for this scene.

6. Descendants 3 is all about giving everyone a chance no matter where they come from, and not only setting aside differences but also celebrating them. Carlos is one of the first to do so by saving his new pirate friend’s life from Ben after he gets turned into the Beast. It doesn’t matter if the VK was evil or good, he deserved to be saved so Carlos didn’t even give it a second thought. He just acts heroically, giving a new meaning to the term VK.

7. Carlos’ bravery is on full display again when he volunteers to get up close and personal with the raging Beast to pick out his splinter, helping him calm down long enough for Jane to transform him back into a human. Even if he was scared, Carlos knew it was the right thing to do.

8. Any moment with Carlos and Jane is a must-see because of their sweet dynamic, so when he gives Jane the cutest birthday present, you can’t help but say, “Awww!” because he made it! He used his 3D printer to create a necklace that combines their names into Jarlos.

9. Another ensemble dance scene, another moment for Boyce to shine. He truly is the star in all these group numbers. His talent just can’t be denied.

10. Before Descendants 3 ends, Boyce gets in one final gem of a one-liner as Carlos when Jane confesses that she’s anxious about meeting his infamous mom. He one-ups her by revealing that he wants to be a vet and is bravely going to tell his mom … you know, Cruella De Vil. That’s going to go well!

