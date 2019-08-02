Sam Smith reveals 'chaos' before Big Brother eviction

Big Brother type TV Show Network CBS Genre Reality

SEND IT! Unfortunately for Sam Smith, he’s the one that got sent out of the Big Brother house on Thursday night. The truck driver from Pennsylvania (as opposed to the singer from England) was evicted unanimously by his fellow house guests after what was apparently a big brouhaha just a few hours before the live eviction.

Sam referenced the “fiasco” in his final words, but what exactly happened in the house? We asked Sam all that and more when he called in to chat about his untimely demise after being out of the house for less than 12 hours. What did he say that threw the house into a tizzy? How did he feel about constantly being just on the outside of the big alliance? What was his plan had he stayed? Whom is he rooting for now? And why did he have to talk SO DAMN LOUD in the Diary Room? Here’s what Send It Sam had to say.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What was the “fiasco” that happened last night that you referenced in your pre-voting speech because we didn’t really see that in the episode?

SAM SMITH: It was complete and utter chaos. It really was. So the day leading into it, I was actually gonna really campaign really, really lightly. I wasn’t going to ruffle feathers. I wasn’t going to burn anybody, all that jazz. The more I talked to Christie, the more I found out that she was campaigning against me. I would talk to her face to face. She would tell me, “Hey, Sam, I really want you to stay. I don’t want you to go yet, blah blah blah.” But then I would legit sneak around and hear her campaigning to people about how I have to go. So, well, I started campaigning.

At first, I was trying not to burn anybody, but then it started hitting me: “Why am I being nice? She has no problem throwing me under the bus. Why am I going to be evicted out of here and not do it back? What’s fair is fair.” So right in the middle part of my campaigning, I switched it, and I was talking to Michie and I started telling him about how Christie originally was on board with having Jack and Michie evicted out. When I was talking with Nick, when I was talking with Bella, Christie was there for a lot of conversations. So I just started telling Michie that whole story. He flipped out. He wanted to tell Jack. Then I had to tell Jack. Then I had to tell Tommy, and next thing you know, this ball was rolling. And the more I rolled with that, I figured, “Hey, I’ll just keep planting little seeds of doubt and cause this whole chaos mayhem.”

I’m thinking, let’s see what happens. And as the ball kept rolling, people start asking questions. I actually wasn’t in a lot of the rooms where that was taking place, but I had heard a lot. I heard about alliances, and they were screaming at each other last night. I heard about who’s loyal to who, and final twos, all this jazz. But I sorta took a little credit in that part that I got the ball rolling to get questions being asked, which led to the blow-up last night. I know it was a huge thing, however I really didn’t hear my name in any of it. It was just Michie going after Jack, Jack going after Christie, Michie going after Christie. It was back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. And I’m sitting there, rubbing my hands together, like “Yes, it’s all coming together!” I almost had it, but it didn’t work.

As those people come out of the rooms, are they saying anything to you? What sort of indication are they giving to you in terms of what’s going to happen at the vote?

As people were coming out of the rooms, I tried to take a little advantage and say to Cliff, like, “Hey, remember, if you want me to stay for this next HOH, vote accordingly and if you want Kat to be your next HOH, vote accordingly. I thought that would kind of be like a no-brainer because if Kat is loyal to Holly and Michie, why would you want to keep Kat here? So I started taking advantage of that. I told Cliff, I told Nicole, Tommy said he was gonna vote for me.

But while people were rolling out of the rooms, no one was really saying much to me because it really didn’t have anything to do with me! Even though I got everything moving, it really wasn’t focused around me. And that’s why in my speech last night I said that throughout the whole fight, I still remained drama-free. Kat was in the middle of the drama, not me! So deal with that, vote that out! That’s what happened there.

So what are your feelings when then you see the vote? You go out unanimously 9-0. Are you surprised or are you hurt? what are you thinking and feeling?

So I knew I secured three votes. I wanted Nick’s vote, which was four, but I needed one other person. And Tommy told me that he thinks Jack is going to vote for me to stay, and I’m like, “This is great. Five votes. That’s all I need.” So all of a sudden, like 15 minutes before the show started, Tommy wanted to pull Jack aside, and immediately my red flags go up: Why is he pulling Jack aside? And I started putting pieces together and I’m like, something’s going on. It’s changing again. I tried going in the boat room with Jack, and again the conversation really wasn’t geared towards me. Cliff was in there and they were dealing with their own asses. When we all had to go sit down for the show, I looked at Jack and Jack just looked at me and said, “Sorry.”

And I was like, “Noooooo! There it is.” ‘Cause that would’ve been my fifth vote. And then I looked over at Tommy and Tommy just stared at me and I could read through his eyes that he was changing his vote back to the majority. I looked at Cliff, who shook his hand and he’s like, “We tried,” and I was like, “Well, that’s a huge flop”. And then the show started right after that and we were in it and I was already prepared at that point. And I was like, “Okay, I’ll give my speech as one last try.” But I wasn’t like super letdown just from the three apologies that I got with their eyes, mouth, and everything. There was nothing I could do about it. And I was like, “Well, if the speech doesn’t work, it’s my time to go. It is the end.”

You were the king of the veto those first few weeks. What happened?

I wasn’t even planning those vetoes. My whole strategy coming into this game was the first half was going to be social and the next half was going to be physical. So that was my whole strategy. So coming in I was like, “Am I even gonna work hard for these vetoes? I don’t want to really get blood on my hands.” I felt really comfortable in the game. I don’t want to do anything. Well, then when I went into Food Fight, I thought I really did bad on Food Fight. I thought it was going to look like I threw that, that how bad Food Fight was. And all of a sudden when the scores come out, and I won, I was as shocked as everybody else. I was like, “Really?”

So then going into the second veto, the Froggy Style, I was thinking to myself “Alright, I got lucky the first one. Obviously, that’s not going to happen in a second one, I’m going to go out there, I’m a 31-year-old dad, I’m not gonna run around sprinting, losing my breath, getting hurt. I wasn’t all about it. So I was just gonna take my time, slow and steady, you know, whatever happens, happens. And then as the game’s going, I’m noticing now again, I’m kind of winning this. And I hear all the other house guests starting to cheer and I’m like, “Geez, am I gonna win this again?” And also Fiji was on the line as well, so I’m playing for that.

Why are you talking to me right now, Sam? Ultimately, what was the reason that you were voted out?

I think the reason why I’m out is because I was caught in the whole Nick and Bella scandal when that all happened. I was guilty by association and my name just got dragged through the mud. I had numerous conversations with people after that scandal went down and I said, “What can we do so you guys don’t associate me with that whole Nick and Bella relationship and everything they created?” And they were like, “Oh well, you got to get our trust back.” And I’d say, “What did I do to break your trust?” And they’d look at me like a deer in the headlights.

And then they’re like, “Well, some people don’t believe what you say. They think you lie a lot.” So nobody had any answers, but they just kept assuming that I was guilty by association and no matter what I did that stuck to it. If Nick was sitting next to me on the block, you’d be talking to Nick today. 100% that’s the way the votes were going. And I was also social throughout. I think the house guests noticed that I got along with everybody in the house. Everyone for the most part either laughed at my jokes or laughed with me at my jokes. I think they enjoyed my company and everything is under a microscope. And I just think I was a huge social threat at that point and they’re like, “Hey, Sam’s already on the block. Let’s just take this chance to get him out. We’ll hash it out after. Not fair to me. But It’s Big Brother. That’s the game.

Tell me about what goes through your mind a few weeks back when you were talking to Jack and he lets the word “Gr8tful” slip.

Leading up to that, Bella already told me there was a Gr8tful alliance a couple of days prior to that and I didn’t tell anybody. I was a little hurt that I wasn’t involved with that because Nick is one of my close friends, so why wouldn’t he tell me? But when Bella told me that, I was like, “Hey, all right. You know, good for them. They have an eight-person alliance. I’m still kind of close with every single person in that alliance.” So I knew I was still safe. So when Jack was talking in the storage room and he’s just going on and on and says “Yeah, I want to do what’s best for Gr8tful,” I was like “Moron! How could you let that slip?!”

And you can tell he knew it. You could see it in his eyes. He put his head down and looked the other way. And then following that he tried recovering and he says, “I’m just trying to do what’s best for the eight.” AGAIN! Eight is in the alliance! I would be number nine! So he still screwed up trying to cover his tracks. So then after that he tried covering his tracks again and mentioned nine people, like he wants to do what’s best for the majority of nine. And like a couple of statements after that he dropped it again and said, “Oh, you know, I’m just here for the eight.” Like, dude! C’mon! Get your crap together!

So when the whole Unde9able thing started after that, I had a pretend to be on board and happy, but it was the most ridiculous thing ever because you knew I knew about the eight-person alliance and now there’s a nine-person alliance. It’s you go from eight to nine, guess who’s at the bottom? Me! It didn’t change anything. So like, cool, good job, but I’m not an idiot.

When you were angling to stay, you told Michie you would be loyal to the couples. Would you have honored that had you stayed in the house?

Judging from what happened last night sort of changed that perspective because I did want to be loyal to Michie and Holly. However, from the whole fight last night and what I was gathering, I think I would be more loyal to the underdogs. I’d be more loyal to the floaters. I would have been more loyal to the bottom feeders, the ones that are just skating by with no blood on our hands. No one’s in a couple. Cliff, Nicole, Jess, me, Nick — I think I would have tried to work with them since the six seemed to be falling apart hardcore last night. That’s who I would have worked with if I was not evicted last night.

And whom are you rooting for to win now?

Of course, I want Nick to win. He’s my boy in the house. However, I really hope Nicole continues to get through this game. I love Nicole. She’s like a little quiet church mouse, but she’s tried to make moves before and she almost got away with it if it didn’t all blow up in her face. She even recovered from that, and I’d like to see her keep getting through and then make it right to the end. I would love to see her because I’m going to root for the underdog. If not Nicole, Cliff would be runner-up.

Every year there is someone who screams in the Diary Room. I’ll give you one guess who that was this season.

Was that me? [Laughs] My throat would come out of there hurting sometimes. I’ll just be like, “Wow.” Everyone knew. When I’d be talking to them, they’d be like, “Well, I guess you just came out of DR.” I’d be drinking water and stuff with my throat shot. Yeah, that was a good time in there.

Finally, what does “Send It” mean?

It’s just something that I like to say to release the tension in the air. So if I were to walk into something awkward or if I had to do a speech or something, when I yell “Send it!” people in the room are going to laugh and it just releases tension. It releases everything. And it also means that I’m going to go full hardcore in what I say or what I do. So if you’re going swimming and you’re in a creek or you’re about to go off a rope swing right before you go, you would yell “Send it!” because you’re going hardcore. If I’m going to do a wheelie on the motorcycle when I get home, right before I do it, I will muffle under my helmet, “Send it.” Even at work, when I am coming into work and I walk out on our dock, there are other guys up there, and they know Sam’s coming, the whole dock will start yelling “Send it!” because that’s just what I say all the time cause it’s true. It’s what I do. I just send it wherever I go.

