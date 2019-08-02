Party like a true BH90210 star at L.A.'s Peach Pit pop-up diner

Image zoom Brian Bowen Smith/FOX

Want to party like a true Beverly Hills, 90210 star? Now you can visit the actual Peach Pit diner and pretend you’re the newest cast member of the BH90210 revival.

For a limited time only, fans can visit the BH90210-themed pop-up diner to celebrate the upcoming premiere of the Fox revival series. At the nostalgic recreation, fans can eat Megaburgers and drink milkshakes (for free!) and take photos in the fully immersive experience, as well as see the booth dedicated to late cast member Luke Perry.

Located at 7507 Melrose Avenue, the Peach Pit is open Friday, Aug. 2 from 7-10 p.m. PT and Saturday, Aug. 3 from 11-4 p.m. PT. Reservations are sold out, but the diner is open to walk-ins. If you’re lucky, you might just get in to live out your ’90s dreams at the diner where all the teens hung out after school.

Food options available at the diner pop-up are complimentary and include the Megaburger and vegetarian Beverly burger, as well as desserts like the Peach Pit cobbler, a mini cheesecake pie, and chocolate or vanilla milkshakes for lunch, and small bites and all peach-themed cocktails for dinner. And here’s a secret tip: If you go to the bar and say, “I’d like to exchange an egg,” you get a special drink. As all superfans know, this is, of course, referencing the special phrase needed to gain access to the secret club.

Check out the BH90210 stars introducing the fun pop-up below:

The BH90210 series is not the revival you may be expecting. The big twist is that series stars Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling will play heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships. Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian, and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But doing that may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself.

What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends, and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?

BH90210 premieres Aug. 7 on Fox.

