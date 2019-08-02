Bachelor in Paradise season premiere preview: Demi and Derek get busy on night one

Former Bachelor villain turned Bachelorette detective and all-around human GIF generator Demi Burnett knows how to have fun — and get a lot of screen time while doing it. In this exclusive preview of Monday’s Bachelor in Paradise season 6 premiere, Demi kicks things off in Mexico with an impromptu hot-tub make-out session with Derek Peth (season 12 of The Bachelorette, season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise).
“I’m ready to find someone who’s ready to have a relationship,” explains Demi. “And I’m having fun exploring.” She’s so good at narrating the action, Demi then gives the producers a handy edit suggestion: “Flash to me in the hot tub with Derek, frenching.”
Though the extended season 6 tease shows Demi hooking up with a female contestant later in the season, on night one she seems perfectly content to give Derek’s lips a test drive. “I feel good when I’m around him,” she says. “Derek is a good kisser, and I love it.”
Bachelor in Paradise season 6 premieres Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
