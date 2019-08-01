What to Watch on Thursday: iZombie's corpse grows cold with series finale

Image zoom

iZombie

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Series Finale

After five seasons, the human vs. zombie cold-turned-violent war will finally come to an end… for the better or worse of the world. Will Liv (Rose McIver), Ravi (Rahul Kohli), and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) successfully smuggle themselves back inside the walled city of Seattle with the cure for zombies before they’re discovered? Will Major (Robert Buckley) make it out alive after the Fillmore Graves mutiny? Will Liv and Major finally make out?! All questions will be answered in the series finale. —Sydney Bucksbaum

BBQ Brawl: Flay v. Symon

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Food Network

Series Debut

Iron Chefs and Food Network stars Bobby Flay and Michael Symon and going grill to grill in this new four-episode series, where they mentor eight pitmasters at the world-famous Star Hill Ranch in Austin, Texas. Through various barbecue battles, Flay and Symon will coach the teams (and go to battle in a high “steaks” challenge of their own), while a panel of grilling experts decide who will ultimately be named the “Master of Cue” and star in their own FoodNetwork.com digital series. —Gerrad Hall

No One Saw a Thing

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Sundance TV

On July 10, 1981, 60 residents of Skidmore, Mo., surrounded the pickup truck of local bully Ken Rex McElroy and shot him to death. When law enforcement attempted to investigate, every potential witness transformed into a co-conspirator as Skidmore shuddered its doors to the outside world and nobody claimed to see anything.

Sundance TV’s new true-crime docuseries No One Saw a Thing is essentially a Southern Gothic Big Little Lies times 10: The story of Skidmore, the town that got away with murder, is the story of the corrosive damage that terrible secrets can inflict upon a community. The town is so wrought with suffering that tragedy befalls its residents almost cyclically. Violence has seeped so deep into the soil that life can’t grow anymore — literally. The town’s population has dropped by half since the 1980s.

Violence begets violence, and the secret kept by one generation has poisoned the next. That is the thesis of No One Saw a Thing, and it’s compelling, yet it’s also one the show doesn’t do a clear job of supporting. Pain invades Skidmore just as much from without as within, and the town’s residents claim they’ve made peace with their secret. It’s an easy case to make that Skidmore is plagued by karmic turmoil for its secrets, but as a reason for the town’s long-lasting suffering, karma lacks a certain tangibility. I remain unconvinced, though to No One’s credit, I’m still wrestling with the ideas it presents. B- —Daniel Menegaz

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Siren (season finale) — Freeform

MasterChef — Fox

9 p.m.

Million Dollar Listing New York (90-minute season premiere) — Bravo

Flip or Flop (season premiere) — HGTV

11 p.m.

Going for Sold (series debut) — HGTV

Streaming

Strange Angel (season finale) — CBS All Access

*times are ET and subject to change