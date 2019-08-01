Tom Hiddleston teases Loki Disney+ series: 'There's so much to explore'

Image zoom Chuck Zlotnick/©Marvel Studios 2018

Loki type TV Show Network Disney+ Genre Superhero

Tom Hiddleston is ready to make more mischief as Loki.

Speaking with EW recently about his Broadway debut in Betrayal, Hiddleston revealed that his work on his Marvel character’s forthcoming Disney+ series will begin at the top of next year, and explained why he’s excited to return to the character once again for this new project.

“It’s very, very exciting because in many ways it’s the character you know, but in a context you’ve never seen him in before. And if I say any more, I’m gonna say too much,” he said. “So that’s what’s so thrilling — there’s so much to explore that I haven’t yet explored. That’s very exciting.”

At San Diego Comic-Con last month, Hiddleston appeared on stage in Hall H to reveal that Loki will follow an Avengers-era version of the character (which tracks with how Asgard’s god of mischief made his exit during the foiled time heist in Avengers: Endgame).

“Just about the last thing that happened to him was he got Hulk-smashed. So there’s a lot of psychological evolution that is still yet to happen,” he said at the Marvel Comic-Con panel. “[Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] has generally shown me what his plans are. I can’t tell you any of them, but it is one of the most exciting creative opportunities I think I’ve ever come across. This is new territory, a new world, new challenges, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Loki will arrives on Disney+ in spring 2021. Hiddleston’s Broadway run in Betrayal begins previews Aug. 14, ahead of a Sept. 5 opening.

