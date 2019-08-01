The Masked Singer just got a lot more colorful and crazy — see an exclusive new character poster

By Marcus Jones
August 01, 2019 at 11:00 AM EDT
Things are looking brighter for the second season of The Masked Singer.

The smash-hit celebrity singing competition is coming back to Fox this fall and EW has an exclusive look at a poster for the series showing off some of the newest elaborate costumes we’ll be seeing in season 2.

In addition to the Egg and Skull getups that EW got a first look at in July, there’s also an Elizabethan-looking Leopard and flashy Flamingo — all ready to shield the identities of the newest slate of celebrity contestants.

Returning to the show to make their guesses about which famous stars are underneath the flamboyant masks are panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger. Nick Cannon will also return as host of the show that — similar to EW calling it “a spectacle” — has embraced the “crazy,” “bonkers,” “insane,” and “wacky” reviews.

Season 2 of Fox’s The Masked Singer will have a special two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 25 starting at 8 p.m.

See the exclusive new poster below.

