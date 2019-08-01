Queer Eye stars take high-speed boat ride with Jimmy Fallon — vomiting ensues

There are stunts that sound like good promotional opportunities, and then there are ones that just go off the rails. For Queer Eye‘s life coach Karamo Brown, the latter came when the Fab Five rode the New York City high-speed boat known as The Beast with The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon.

All five of the reality TV makeover stars — including Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski — came ready to hit the fast and furious water tour around Manhattan. But it was around the time everyone started singing Styx’s “Come Sail Away” when Brown wasn’t looking so good. Some time after Fallon lost his sailor cap, Brown let it all loose… into the ocean.

At least he had the sounds of his costars singing Kelly Clarkson’s “A Moment Like This” to drown out his own personal Hell.

