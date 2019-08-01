Netflix's She-Ra sneak peek: Watch She-Ra fall in love with Geena Davis' Huntara

By Patrick Gomez
August 01, 2019 at 11:00 AM EDT

She-Ra’s got a crush.

In a She-Ra and the Princesses of Power preview clip exclusive to EW, the title character of Netflix’s animated hit becomes infatuated with a warrior woman she meets in the Crimson Waste. That warrior woman is Huntara, and she’s voiced by none other than Academy Award winner Geena Davis.

In the scene, She-Ra/Adora (Amiee Carrero), Bow (Marcus Scribner), and Glimmer (Karen Fukuhara) arrive in the Crimson Waste expecting it to be a deserted wasteland. Instead, they find a bustling cantina filled with questionable characters, including Huntara.

Huntara, Adora, Glimmer and Bow in She-Ra season 3.
Netflix

Adora is quick to fall for Huntara’s no-nonsense attitude, though it’s clear in photos that have been released from She-Ra’s upcoming third season (launching Friday) that things won’t always be so loving between the two women.

She-Ra and Huntara in She-Ra season 3.
Netflix

Watch the video above for more.

