Netflix's She-Ra sneak peek: Watch She-Ra fall in love with Geena Davis' Huntara

She-Ra’s got a crush.
In a She-Ra and the Princesses of Power preview clip exclusive to EW, the title character of Netflix’s animated hit becomes infatuated with a warrior woman she meets in the Crimson Waste. That warrior woman is Huntara, and she’s voiced by none other than Academy Award winner Geena Davis.
In the scene, She-Ra/Adora (Amiee Carrero), Bow (Marcus Scribner), and Glimmer (Karen Fukuhara) arrive in the Crimson Waste expecting it to be a deserted wasteland. Instead, they find a bustling cantina filled with questionable characters, including Huntara.
Adora is quick to fall for Huntara’s no-nonsense attitude, though it’s clear in photos that have been released from She-Ra’s upcoming third season (launching Friday) that things won’t always be so loving between the two women.
