Marvel's Runaways and Cloak and Dagger crossover episode is finally happening

The rumors are finally coming true!

After teasing a potential crossover between Marvel’s Runaways and Cloak and Dagger for years, Marvel confirmed that a crossover episode is indeed happening this season. The stars of Freeform’s Cloak and Dagger series, Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph, will appear on an episode of Hulu series Marvel’s Runaways when season 3 premieres later this year.

The casts of both shows announced the exciting news early Thursday morning in a video shared on social media. “This season we’re going to be facing some of our toughest challenges ever,” Virginia Gardner teases sitting with her Marvel’s Runaways cast on set.

Image zoom Paul Sarkis/Hulu; Alfonso Bresciani/Freeform

“And we need some help,” Ariela Barer adds before the camera pans over to reveal Cloak and Dagger‘s Holt and Joseph sitting next to them.

“Road trip to Los Angeles!” Joseph says.

While details of how the Cloak and Dagger heroes will cross paths with the young Runaways heroes are being kept under wraps, since Tandy and Tyrone left New Orleans to lend their powerful help to other parts of the country it’s safe to assume their talents will take them to Los Angeles where they’ll be recruited to help the Runaways find and save their captured friends.

All 10 episodes (including the Cloak and Dagger crossover) of Marvel’s Runaways season 3 will premiere Dec. 13 on Hulu.

