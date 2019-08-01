Love Island type TV Show Network CBS Genre Reality

Love Island will return after all.

CBS’ reality dating experiment is being renewed for a second season despite having rather low linear ratings.

The show’s most recent episode on Wednesday delivered just 2.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49. But CBS says the show has performed on streaming and pulled in younger viewers. The network took a big chance with the show by committing to airing Love Island five nights a week. The audience, CBS entertainment president Kelly Kahl explained to reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour, is “comprised of people who don’t watch CBS” and is “our most-streamed show of the season, outpacing Big Brother, Survivor and even The Big Bang Theory.”

Image zoom Colin Young-Wolff/CBS

“The passion of Love Island‘s audience is incredible,” he added in a statement. “The intensity of their social media engagement has created tremendous enthusiasm for the series here at the Network. We love the show’s creative execution and can’t wait for next season.”

Programming executive Thom Sherman noted that Love Island‘s first season in the UK kinda tanked too. “After its first season, the U.K. version exploded via word of mouth and social media to become a huge hit, and its viewership has grown every year,” he said. “We believe first season U.S. fans are just as passionate and engaged and we look forward to building on that foundation with another fun season next summer.”

The move is not entirely unlike when ABC aired the first season of another hit UK format, Shark Tank, which had modest ratings its first season and then went onto a long successful run.

Hopefully, season 2 will pick a better location than Fiji, where the show has been beset by rain and wind.

On Love Island, groups of singles couple up in a competition to prove which duo is the most worthy of a $50,000 prize.

Love Island will return in 2020.

Related content:

Love Island ratings disappoint in CBS debut

CBS viewers react to Love Island premiere: ‘I hate how much I like this show’

Love Island stars share advice for their U.S. counterparts ahead of CBS premiere