Watch the poignant trailer for new documentary I Am Patrick Swayze

Patrick Swayze was one of those rare actors who could seemingly do anything: comedy, drama, action, singing, dancing, riding horses, you name it. It’s been 10 years since he died after a lengthy battle with cancer, and the trailer for a new Swayze-centric documentary shows what a rich legacy he left behind.

I Am Patrick Swayze, premiering Aug. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount Network (on what would have been Swayze’s 67th birthday), features many of Swayze’s costars recalling the actor’s talent, charm, and dedication, including Sam Elliott noting, “I remember watching Patrick and thinking, ‘Man, guy’s so good.’” (Really, what higher compliment is there than that?)

Alongside such stars as Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, and Jennifer Grey, Swayze’s wife of more than 30 years, Lisa Niemi, recalls their life together, including his struggles with personal demons. “We had so many challenging things to deal with, but I still loved him,” she says in the trailer.

And of course, there’s the usual smattering of poignant archive footage, including several clips of Swayze at his New Mexico ranch. You can watch the full trailer above. Prepare to get misty-eyed.

Related content: