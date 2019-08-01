How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days adaptation coming to Quibi

Quibi is doubling down on “modern takes.” After announcing an adaptation of Varsity Blues, the mobile-based, “quick bites” streaming service has confirmed that an updated spin on How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is in development.

The series, based on the 2003 rom-com starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, will tell the tale of a glib online columnist and an oversexed advertising executive who both need to prove they can sustain a monogamous relationship. This is a neat reworking of the original film’s premise, which put Hudson’s journalist and McConaughey’s ad exec at odds with opposing, secret motives: She wants to make him break up with her in 10 days, he wants to make her fall in love with him in 10 days. (Could this be a modern rom-com with no secrets or lies? Sacrilege!)

Image zoom

The new series will be written by Guy Branum, a writer and comedian who appeared in No Strings Attached and has written for The Mindy Project and Another Period. (He was also a producer on Comedy Central’s The Other Two — could he land Heléne Yorke for this? We can dream.)

The project joins an ever-growing slate of shows in the works for Quibi, which will launch in April 2020.

